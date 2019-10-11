Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

10/11/2019 | 03:21pm EDT
'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
October 11, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US. The top stories for the week of October 11, 2019, include EPA fuel economy numbers announced for 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel, middle school girls go hands-on with technology at FCA and college business schools compete for scholarships at FCA-sponsored National Black MBA Association Graduate Student Case Competition.

What: 'FCA Replay,' weekly news recap from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Who: FCA Digital Media Team

When: Immediately

Where:media.fcanorthamerica.com or https://youtu.be/OR7iMe74RxE

About FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'

Follow FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol
YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica
Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 19:20:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 110 B
EBIT 2019 6 625 M
Net income 2019 4 168 M
Finance 2019 4 535 M
Yield 2019 5,43%
P/E ratio 2019 4,29x
P/E ratio 2020 4,09x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 18 592 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 14,20  €
Last Close Price 11,62  €
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-8.39%20 046
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.35%39 256
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-11.52%28 104
FERRARI51.00%27 880
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-23.42%16 930
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.4.99%15 691
