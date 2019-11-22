Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 11:22am EST
Share Download Print
'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
November 22, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US. The top stories for the week of November 22, 2019, include honors for Ram Trucks from multiple publications and the Texas Auto Writers Association, Jeep® Gladiator and Ram Heavy Duty were named finalists in the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards, the 15 millionth minivan was sold and Dodge celebrates the Challenger's 50th anniversary with a special edition and celebration at AutoMobility LA.
What: 'FCA Replay,' weekly news recap from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Who: FCA Digital Media Team

When: Immediately

Where:media.fcanorthamerica.com or https://youtu.be/2u5bfgXUDGU

About FCA
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 16:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
11:22aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
10:54aSHATTERED EXPECTATIONS : Design questioned after Tesla truck launch
RE
10:53aSHATTERED EXPECTATIONS : Design questioned after Tesla truck launch
RE
05:43aTesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armoured gla..
RE
05:32aELON MUSK : Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and arm..
RE
04:17aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Double victory for Alfa Romeo Giulia at the "SPORT A..
PU
02:48aTesla Unveils Pickup To Take On Big Three -- WSJ
DJ
11/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Fiat Chrysler..
BU
11/21FIAT CHRYSLER ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fiat Chrysler..
BU
11/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Fiat Chry..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 6 420 M
Net income 2019 3 730 M
Finance 2019 4 528 M
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 5,91x
P/E ratio 2020 4,90x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 21 067 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,48  €
Last Close Price 13,44  €
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES5.98%23 315
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-15.41%37 499
FERRARI66.34%30 688
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-5.98%29 548
EXOR N.V.45.20%17 586
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-24.72%15 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group