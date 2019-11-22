Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
November 22, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US. The top stories for the week of November 22, 2019, include honors for Ram Trucks from multiple publications
and the Texas Auto Writers Association
, Jeep® Gladiator and Ram Heavy Duty were named finalists
in the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards, the 15 millionth minivan
was sold and Dodge celebrates the Challenger's 50th anniversary
with a special edition and celebration at AutoMobility LA.
About FCA
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com
.
Disclaimer
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 16:21:01 UTC