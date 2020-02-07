Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 10:28am EST
February 7, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of February 7, 2020, include Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep® Gladiator Mojave reveals from the Chicago Auto Show, Bill Murray reenacts Groundhog Day for Jeep's Big Game commercial and FCA reports its 2019 full-year financials.

FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 15:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
10:28aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
10:28aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Mopar Introduces New Limited-edition Jeep® Wrangler ..
PU
10:22aU.S. 'SECTION 232' AUTO DECISION ON : Kudlow
RE
09:06aCarmakers close Chinese factories because of coronavirus
RE
06:08aToyota keeps China plant output stopped through February 16 as virus hits sup..
RE
03:54aSuzuki considers China supply options, third-quarter profit falls 11%
RE
03:13aFiat reaches settlement with Italy tax agency over Chrysler value claim
RE
02:48aFiat Chrysler Rides Its Ram, Jeep Brands -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aSuzuki considers China supply options, third-quarter profit falls 11%
RE
02/06Global automaker supplies threatened by China coronavirus crisis
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 109 B
EBIT 2020 6 830 M
Net income 2020 4 341 M
Finance 2020 4 995 M
Yield 2020 6,12%
P/E ratio 2020 4,57x
P/E ratio 2021 4,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,13x
EV / Sales2021 0,13x
Capitalization 19 453 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,98  €
Last Close Price 12,41  €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.94%20 620
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.91%38 081
FERRARI1.97%31 940
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.71%29 623
BYD COMPANY LIMITED19.15%20 545
EXOR N.V.3.24%17 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group