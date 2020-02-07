Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

February 7, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of February 7, 2020, include Chrysler Pacifica
and Jeep® Gladiator Mojave
reveals from the Chicago Auto Show, Bill Murray reenacts Groundhog Day
for Jeep's Big Game commercial and FCA reports its 2019 full-year financials.FCA
.
