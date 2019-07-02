Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Reports June 2019 U.S. Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 09:58am EDT
Share Download Print
FCA Reports June 2019 U.S. Sales
  • FCA US reports best June retail sales in 18 years; best total sales in 14 years
  • Ram pickup trucks notch record as sales jump 56 percent to 68,098 vehicles sold
  • Jeep® Gladiator captures an estimated 7 percent of the mid-sized truck market in its first full month in dealerships
  • Dodge Charger posts highest June sales in 12 years
  • FCA ends monthly sales reporting; first quarterly report to occur Oct. 1
July 2, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC reported its best June in 14 years as total sales climbed 2 percent to 206,083 vehicles, driven by Ram pickup trucks which had its highest month of sales since the brand was detached from Dodge and launched as a standalone division in 2009.

Sales of Ram pickups for June rose 56 percent to 68,098 vehicles. For the quarter, Ram pickup truck sales finished at 179,454 vehicles.

Jeep® Gladiator sales reached 4,231 vehicles sold, which helped the nameplate capture an estimated 7 percent of the mid-sized truck market after only one full month on dealership lots.

The Dodge Charger also reached its highest level since 2007 with sales of 9,034 vehicles.

Overall, June retail sales for FCA US hit the highest level in 18 years with 156,588 vehicles sold. Fleet sales totaled 49,495 vehicles and accounted for 24 percent of total sales.

'For the first-half of 2019, Ram has been on a tear since we made the strategic decision to enter the year with a three-truck strategy. The new Ram 1500, Ram Classic and Heavy Duty are all generating a huge response from customers and critics alike,' Head of U.S. Sales Reid Bigland said. 'This is now the third month Ram pickup sales have surpassed 60,000 since December. Our dealers had a steady stream of customers all month long.'

June results also mark the end of monthly sales reporting by FCA US LLC. The first quarterly sales report will occur on Oct. 1, covering the months of July, August and September.

See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.

Method of Determining FCA US LLC's Monthly Sales. FCA US's reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US's employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US's reported revenues, which are based on FCA US's sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:
  • Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report ('NVDR') system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).
  • Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.
  • Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).

About FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on FCA's current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including possibility of new Eurozone sovereign debt crisis, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of FCA's control.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 13:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
10:09aStrong SUV, truck demand drive U.S. auto sales higher in June
RE
09:58aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Reports June 2019 U.S. Sales
PU
09:53aFiat Chrysler and Hyundai report rise in U.S. sales in June
RE
09:18aWAITING FOR JULY 4 : the most beautiful journey
PU
08:49aItaly's antitrust complains of 'economic damage' from FCA move to London
RE
07/01FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Comment on FCA's June Sales in Italy
PU
07/01WAITING FOR THE 4TH OF JULY : another emotion, another detail
PU
07/01FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : The Italian Andrea Nucita and the Romanian Alina Pop..
PU
07/01FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : World preview of the Ducato Electric
PU
06/30FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2019 FIA Formula One myWorld Grosser Preis von Öster..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 6 645 M
Net income 2019 4 541 M
Finance 2019 4 443 M
Yield 2019 7,41%
P/E ratio 2019 4,48x
P/E ratio 2020 4,43x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 19 349 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 15,0  €
Last Close Price 12,3  €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-2.63%21 893
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-2.32%44 429
FERRARI65.99%30 548
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-12.83%28 535
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 262
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD9.45%14 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About