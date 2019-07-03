Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Statement Regarding the Passing of Lee Iacocca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 03:48am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

FCA Statement Regarding the Passing of Lee Iacocca

July 2, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Company is saddened by the news of Lee Iacocca's passing. He played a historic role in steering Chrysler through crisis and making it a true competitive force. He was one of the great leaders of our company and the auto industry as a whole. He also played a profound and tireless role on the national stage as a business statesman and philanthropist.

Lee gave us a mindset that still drives us today - one that is characterized by hard work, dedication and grit. We are committed to ensuring that Chrysler, now FCA, is such a company, an example of commitment and respect, known for excellence as well as for its contribution to society. His legacy is the resiliency and unshakeable faith in the future that live on in the men and women of FCA who strive every day to live up to the high standards he set.

For further information: tel.: +39 (011) 00 63088

Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com

www.fcagroup.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 07:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
03:48aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Statement Regarding the Passing of Lee Iacocca
PU
02:50aAuto Makers Slipped in First Half -- WSJ
DJ
07/02Lee Iacocca, auto executive who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy, dies at 94
RE
07/02FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94
AQ
07/02Lee Iacocca, auto executive who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy, dies at 94
RE
07/02FORD MOTOR : 'I Am Chairman Of Chrysler Corporation Always' - eight facts about ..
RE
07/02FORD MOTOR : Quotes from Lee Iacocca about U.S. leadership, borrowing money and ..
RE
07/02Auto Sales Slipped in First Half as Prices Climbed -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/02U.S. June sales a mixed bag for automakers; SUVs, trucks still strong
RE
07/02U.S. June sales a mixed bag for automakers; SUVs, trucks still strong
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 6 645 M
Net income 2019 4 541 M
Finance 2019 4 443 M
Yield 2019 7,44%
P/E ratio 2019 4,46x
P/E ratio 2020 4,41x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 19 277 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 15,0  €
Last Close Price 12,3  €
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.00%21 779
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION0.41%44 429
FERRARI68.30%30 548
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-12.13%28 535
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 262
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD13.52%14 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About