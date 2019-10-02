Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA US Reports Third-quarter 2019 Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 10:14am EDT
Share Download Print
FCA US Reports Third-quarter 2019 Sales
  • Jeep® Wrangler achieves record third-quarter sales of 59,035 vehicles
  • Ram brand reports record third quarter as sales jump 15 percent to 179,200 vehicles
  • Dodge Challenger reports highest third quarter with 18,031 vehicles sold
October 2, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC announced three sales records for the third quarter as a new generation of shoppers snapped up muscle cars and a strategy of premium technology and interior upgrades attracted new heavy-duty truck buyers. The Jeep® Wrangler notched a record quarter as well on the back of new limited-edition models.

In an industry skewed toward sport-utility vehicles, this quarter proved that American muscle is far from losing its might. The Dodge Challenger reported a record third quarter while the Charger notched its highest level of third-quarter sales in 13 years. Over the past decade, Challenger and Charger sales have increased more than 60 percent.

These cars are attracting a new generation of shoppers who are drawn to the vehicles for their edgy designs, power and array of options for personalization.

The Ram brand, meanwhile, capitalized on new 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pick-up refinements, which helped push third-quarter sales to a record level.

FCA designers transplanted many of the creature comforts and technologies featured in the Ram 1500 light-duty pickup truck into the heavy-duty lineup. Chief among the changes was the 12-inch touchscreen with its quick access to navigation, climate and satellite radio.

Heavy-duty customers, including farmers, ranchers, construction workers and small business operators, have responded enthusiastically to the ability to do more work from their front seat during the day and take their families and clients to dinner in the same well-appointed truck in the evening.

Rounding out the quarter's sales records was the Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler has been a strong seller since its redesign last year, but the nameplate received a boost this quarter from the start of a special-edition campaign. New limited-edition models include, for example, the 2020 Wrangler Black & Tan and the Wrangler Willys.

Jeep intends to offer more Wrangler special editions in 2020.

For the quarter, overall sales were 565,034 vehicles for the three-month period covering July, August and September. Retail sales accounted for 438,649 vehicles while fleet accounted for 22 percent of total sales. Fleet sales, on a year-to-date basis, accounted for 25 percent of overall sales.

'Lower interest rates, a stable economy and consumer enthusiasm bolster our belief that new vehicle sales in the U.S. are heading for a strong finish,' Head of U.S. Sales Reid Bigland said. 'For us, vehicles like the new Gladiator, our Ram pickups and Dodge muscle cars are pulling customers into showrooms. Our customers are also choosing to purchase higher trim levels or extra features, which are increasing our transaction prices.'

See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.

About FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA). For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales, click here.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 14:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
10:32aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ford, Fiat Chrysler report higher quarterly U.S. pic..
RE
10:25aRenault chairman auditions narrowed field of Nissan CEO candidates
RE
10:17aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ford, Fiat Chrysler report higher quarterly U.S. pic..
RE
10:14aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA US Reports Third-quarter 2019 Sales
PU
03:42aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Alfa Romeo displays the legendary RL Super Sport &ld..
PU
10/01TOYOTA MOTOR : Canada auto sales fall back in red in September
RE
10/01FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Canada Reports Third-quarter 2019 Sales
PU
10/01U.S. September auto sales fall as shift in Labor Day holiday hurts
RE
10/01FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italy's Fiat Chrysler plant hit by strike after work..
AQ
10/01FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Strike hits Fiat Chrysler plant in Italy after death..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 110 B
EBIT 2019 6 634 M
Net income 2019 4 172 M
Finance 2019 4 502 M
Yield 2019 5,38%
P/E ratio 2019 4,42x
P/E ratio 2020 4,17x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 18 429 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 14,20  €
Last Close Price 11,76  €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-7.29%20 290
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.84%38 869
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-9.16%28 714
FERRARI52.82%28 665
EXOR N.V.27.89%15 525
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-1.57%15 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group