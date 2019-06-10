Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA US and Aurora to Partner to Develop and Deploy Self-Driving Commercial Vehicles

06/10/2019
FCA US and Aurora to Partner to Develop and Deploy Self-Driving Commercial Vehicles
  • FCA and Aurora plan to integrate the Aurora Driver into FCA commercial vehicles
  • FCA and Aurora will leverage one another's strengths and capabilities to address the needs of commercial vehicle customers
June 10, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US and Aurora announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding laying the groundwork for a powerful partnership to develop and deploy self-driving commercial vehicles.

The Aurora Driver is Aurora's self-driving platform that comprises the hardware, software, and data services that guide vehicles powered by it safely through the world. Delivering level 4 autonomy, Aurora Driver is composed of technology that is able to sense and navigate the environment without human intervention.

Through this proposed partnership, FCA and Aurora would integrate the Aurora Driver into FCA commercial vehicle lines. This would allow for a variety of customized solutions for commercial vehicle customers at a time when changing lifestyles and online shopping patterns are creating logistical opportunities.

'As part of FCA's autonomous vehicle strategy, we will continue to work with strategic partners to address the needs of customers in a rapidly changing industry,' said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. 'Aurora brings a unique skillset combined with advanced and purposeful technology that complements and enhances our approach to self-driving.'

FCA brings deep expertise in the design, development and manufacturing of a wide range of commercial vehicles, as well as established relationships with a broad range of suppliers, dealers and commercial vehicle customers needed to deploy this technology.

'We are thrilled to forge a partnership with FCA US to develop a meaningful business model for delivering the benefits of self-driving commercial vehicles,' said Sterling Anderson, Aurora Co-founder and Chief Product Officer.

About Aurora
Aurora's mission is to deliver the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly and broadly. We are building the Aurora Driver, a platform that brings together the software and hardware to power the transportation of the future. Founded in 2017 by three of the world's leaders of the self-driving vehicle industry - Chris Urmson, Sterling Anderson, and Drew Bagnell - Aurora's investors include Amazon, Sequoia, Greylock and more. Aurora has offices and tests its vehicles in Palo Alto, San Francisco and Pittsburgh.

About FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'

Follow FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol
YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica
Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 04:32:02 UTC
