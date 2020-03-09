Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA on COVID-19 Emergency in Italy

FCA on COVID-19 Emergency in Italy

On March 8, 2020 the Italian Government issued additional rules intended to prevent spreading of the COVID-19 infection, particularly in the areas most affected by the emergency.

In addition to the safeguards already implemented, FCA is taking immediate steps to implement these rules in its Italian operations, protecting the health of its employees and contributing to proper management of the emergency. Those measures include facilitating remote working, immediate suspension of nonessential travel, minimizing interpersonal contacts, screening of visitors to facilities, and ensuring that all activities are conducted with appropriate precautions.

At the same time FCA is taking action in all areas of its operations in Italy to maintain its business continuity, as made possible by the newly enacted rules. Currently the Group's Italian plants and key functions are continuing to operate as planned. The Group has put into place extensive preventative measures to secure continuity of its supply chain.

The Group will continue to monitor the situation and work to protect the safety of its employees and ensure the continuity of its business.

London, 9 March 2020