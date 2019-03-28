Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA's Automotive Research and Development Centre and Windsor Assembly Plant Awarded by University of Windsor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

FCA's Automotive Research and Development Centre and Windsor Assembly Plant Awarded by University of Windsor

March 28, 2019 , Windsor, Ontario
- FCA Canada's Automotive Research and Development Centre and Windsor Assembly Plant have both been given a Co-op & Internship Employer Recognition Award for 2018 by the University of Windsor. 'We are so pleased to recognize FCA Canada Inc. as a recipient of our 2018 Co-op & Internship Employer Recognition Award,' said Judy Bornais, Executive Director of the Office of Experiential Learning at the University of Windsor. 'There has been a longstanding partnership between the University of Windsor and FCA that has resulted in many meaningful learning experiences for our students.' The award recognizes organizations meeting the following criteria: have a longstanding partnership with the University of Windsor; have hired more than ten students throughout 2018; are actively engaged with on-campus activities to the benefit of student learning; and/or have created exceptional work term experiences throughout the year. 'We're proud to be recognized by the University of Windsor and are grateful for our longstanding partnership,' said Tony Mancina, Director of Canada Engineering, Automotive Research & Development Centre (ARDC) FCA Canada. 'Both undergraduate and graduate level students play an essential role in engineering world-class products every single day, and by collaborating together we are helping to shape the future of FCA globally.' The co-op programs at FCA's Automotive Research and Development Centre (ARDC) and Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP) accepts second, third and fourth year engineering students to provide real world engineering experience. Since 1996, the ARDC alone has had over 500 co-op placements filled by University of Windsor students, and has supported 30-plus Masters and PhD students over the years. In fact, about 10 per cent of the workforce at the ARDC are past co-op students, and 35 per cent are University of Windsor Alumni.
About FCA Canada Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 94th anniversary in 2019. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 18:30:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
02:31pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA's Automotive Research and Development Centre and..
PU
12:08pHAGENS BERMAN : Federal Judge Upholds Dodge Diesel Owners' Claims in Emissions-C..
BU
11:31aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 19th Annual NHRA Dodge HEMI® Challenge Set to Return..
PU
09:51aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Two Abarth 124 rally cars to compete in the Rallye T..
PU
04:32aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA announces maturity extension of its 6.25 billion..
AQ
02:53aVOLKSWAGEN NOT INTERESTED IN ANY TIE : CEO to Il Sole
RE
03/27CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chair..
RE
03/27Nissan CEO says he has not heard about possible bid for FCA
RE
03/27FCA WHAT'S BEHIND : behind the scenes of research and development
PU
03/27FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA announces maturity extension of its  6.25 billi..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 112 B
EBIT 2019 6 974 M
Net income 2019 4 698 M
Finance 2019 4 890 M
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 4,47
P/E ratio 2020 4,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capitalization 20 815 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,1 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES5.91%23 438
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-4.80%44 106
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-12.69%28 556
FERRARI36.38%25 043
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 475
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD19.16%15 725
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.