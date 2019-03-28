Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA's Automotive Research and Development Centre and Windsor Assembly Plant Awarded by University of Windsor

FCA's Automotive Research and Development Centre and Windsor Assembly Plant Awarded by University of Windsor
March 28, 2019 , Windsor, Ontario
- FCA Canada's Automotive Research and Development Centre
and Windsor Assembly Plant
have both been given a Co-op & Internship Employer Recognition Award for 2018 by the University of Windsor. 'We are so pleased to recognize FCA Canada Inc. as a recipient of our 2018 Co-op & Internship Employer Recognition Award,' said Judy Bornais, Executive Director of the Office of Experiential Learning at the University of Windsor. 'There has been a longstanding partnership between the University of Windsor and FCA that has resulted in many meaningful learning experiences for our students.' The award recognizes organizations meeting the following criteria: have a longstanding partnership with the University of Windsor; have hired more than ten students throughout 2018; are actively engaged with on-campus activities to the benefit of student learning; and/or have created exceptional work term experiences throughout the year. 'We're proud to be recognized by the University of Windsor and are grateful for our longstanding partnership,' said Tony Mancina, Director of Canada Engineering, Automotive Research & Development Centre (ARDC) FCA Canada. 'Both undergraduate and graduate level students play an essential role in engineering world-class products every single day, and by collaborating together we are helping to shape the future of FCA globally.' The co-op programs at FCA's Automotive Research and Development Centre (ARDC) and Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP) accepts second, third and fourth year engineering students to provide real world engineering experience. Since 1996, the ARDC alone has had over 500 co-op placements filled by University of Windsor students, and has supported 30-plus Masters and PhD students over the years. In fact, about 10 per cent of the workforce at the ARDC are past co-op students, and 35 per cent are University of Windsor Alumni.About FCA Canada
Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 94th anniversary in 2019. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.
