Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA with Matera 2019 European Capital of Culture

04 October 2019

FCA with Matera 2019 European Capital of Culture

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is with Matera 2019 and has lined up a calendar of exciting activities.

FCA shares the values of the event and is present locally with a factory in Melfi, where the Jeep Renegade SUV and the Fiat 500X crossover are made.

The partnership between FCA and Matera, 2019 European Capital of Culture, is based on the convergence between the values of the event and the commitments and activities of FCA, in particular on the themes of innovation, mobility to foster accessibility, environmental sustainability and culture, including industrial culture, to leverage the development of a region which is also home to the Melfi factory, one of the manufacturing excellences of the Group.

In addition to supplying a fleet of cars as Official Carrier of the event, FCA is also present with many other activities. The Big Map installation in Piazza San Giovanni tells about Matera and its surroundings to allow visitors to discover the city from a different perspective with respect to the usual tourist routes. In addition to the installation, locals and tourists will be invited to personally experience the Jeep line-up of the most awarded SUVs ever - Wrangler, Renegade, Compass, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee - in five sites across the city (Santuario di S. Maria della Palomba, Parco Scultura La Palomba, Castello Tramontano, Parco dei Monaci and Via Casalnuovo).



A lettering installation with a big heart will be welcoming tourists and locals in Piazza San Francesco to convey a message of love to the city. It will be an unmissable photographic opportunity for everyone who wants to immortalise their visit to the European Capital of Culture. In addition to the installation, everyone will be invited to directly experience the cars of 500 family: the bold 500 Rockstar, the elegant 500 Lounge and two versions of the 500X. The 500X Cross-Look and the new 500X Sport are the two versions of the Italian crossover made in Melfi and are spearheading the refreshed range. The new 500X Sport is targeted to dynamic motorists with a unique blend of agility, safety and performance, in addition to an unmistakable Italian style characterised by sporty details. With Jeep SUVs and Fiat cars, FCA is giving locals and tourists the opportunity to enjoy Matera under the banner of adventure and the trademark 'Pop spirit' that characterises the 500 family.

