Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Fans Celebrate 35th Annual ‘FreakOut’

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 04:11pm CEST
August 20, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- Hundreds of FIAT owners and Abarth performance-car aficionados from throughout North America gathered in Orlando this past week as FIAT Club America celebrated its 35th annual 'FIAT FreakOut' (FFO) national convention. 'The passion and loyalty of FIAT fans were on full display at this year's FreakOut,' said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands - Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA - North America. 'With a full range of fun-to-drive vehicles spanning multiple decades, this is the perfect annual event for owners to celebrate FIAT's iconic Italian heritage and design.' Held at Walt Disney World and nearby attractions, organizers tabbed this year's event as 'The Most Magical FreakOut on Earth.' The event registered as one of the most highly attended national conventions in FIAT Club America's history. A husband and wife even drove their 2017 Fiat 124 Spider cross-country from Tacoma, Washington, to attend this year's festivities. Created and executed by FIAT enthusiasts, the FFO event is a fun-filled, annual four-day event that rotates throughout the country. This year's event included driving tours throughout Disney properties and a scenic trip through orange groves and Florida's backwoods to the Lakeridge Winery. Members were also treated to festive-themed meals, including a private dessert party at the Italy showcase in Epcot. The main event was the Concorso Di Eleganza vintage car display, which was followed by a banquet and award ceremony. The oldest vehicle that appeared in this year's Concorso Di Eleganza was a 1952 Fiat 500c Topolino. Other vehicles on hand included a 1977 Lancia Scorpion, 1984 Pininfarina Spider Volumex, 1986 Bertone X 1/9 Dallarlra, a highly modified 2008 Fiat 500 Abarth Meifestofile and an original factory-raced Fiat Abarth 131 rally car from the collection of John Campion. A highlight of the gathering included the attendance of Anneliese Abarth, the wife and partner of the late Carlo Abarth, who served as the keynote speaker during the members annual banquet. As the widow of the legendary automotive designer, she carries on his legacy, actively representing Abarth at classic car events and international club meetings throughout the world. 'Each year, we strive for the FIAT FreakOut to be the best ever,' said Doug Von Koenig, president of FIAT Club America. 'And this year we achieved that goal by providing our members with a thrilling experience at Disney and having Anneliese Abarth on hand as our keynote speaker.' At the conclusion of the members banquet, the club announced that the 2019 Fiat FreakOut will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina, July 10 -14.
About FIAT Club America FIAT Club America was founded in 1983 and has been loyally dedicated to the enjoyment of FIAT brand vehicles and other Italian cars since. The club has local chapters holding regional shows and events. The annual national convention called 'FIAT FreakOut' was held August 16-19 in Orlando, Florida. This event draws hundreds of FIAT and other Italian automobiles and even more attendees. FIAT Club America maintains a website www.FiatClubAmerica.com and publishes 'Ricambi,' its official, full-color bi-monthly magazine, which includes member-written articles, adventure stories, technical tips and classified ads.
About FIAT Brand
The FIAT brand stands for discovery through passionate self-expression. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento - a small car that lives big. Italian at heart and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is sold in more than 100 countries and is synonymous with modern, simple design blending form, function, technology and a pride of ownership that is genuine. In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L and the all-wheel-drive 500X crossover. The FIAT brand continues to expand with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.

Follow Fiat brand and FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com
FIAT brand: www.fiatusa.com
FIAT blog: blog.fiatusa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/fiatusa or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/fiatusa or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/fiatusa or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/fiatusa or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 14:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
04:11pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fans Celebrate 35th Annual ‘FreakOut’
PU
08/17FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA US Toledo Machining Plant to Build Key Component..
AQ
08/17FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
08/16FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Get rid of those Jeeps, says Jeep
AQ
08/16FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA US Toledo Machining Plant to Build Key Component..
PU
08/14FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fourth Annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge Conti..
PU
08/14FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid test drives in Portland and..
AQ
08/14FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/10FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
08/10FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Fiat Chrysler updates on PHEV Jeep production decision 
08/14UNDER SIEGE : How Trade Wars Affect The World's Major Automakers 
08/13Fiat Chrysler Has Great Upside Potential With Plenty Of Gas Left In The Tank 
08/13Swedish Car Market Crashes 50% After Imposing California-Style Emissions Laws 
08/13GENERAL MOTORS : Missed Guidance, Cash Flow Deterioration, Unusual Items & Incre.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 115 B
EBIT 2018 7 539 M
Net income 2018 4 995 M
Finance 2018 3 073 M
Yield 2018 1,66%
P/E ratio 2018 4,25
P/E ratio 2019 4,00
EV / Sales 2018 0,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
Capitalization 21 246 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 19,0 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-8.05%24 299
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-12.52%47 642
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-6.01%39 573
FERRARI15.22%22 950
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 260
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-63.61%13 231
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.