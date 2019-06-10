Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : First victory in Australia of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferrari...

06/10/2019 | 11:08am EDT
10 June 2019
First victory in Australia of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

The 2019 season of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris enters into the thick with the first win in the TCR Australia, on the Phillip Island circuit. After two top-three wins in the inaugural round last month, Dylan O'Keeffe won, securing the pole position during the qualifiers and dominating the entire race ending with an over five seconds' lead on competitors.

Equipped with a 1742 cm3 straight-4 engine developing over 350 hp of power, the Giulietta TCR of the A. Seward Motorsport team is closing in on championship leader with 152 points, just six from the top. After the triumph of Team Mulsanne in the Slovakia Ring of the FIA WTCR, the one in Australia is the second international win of the gritty Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR developed and built in Opera (Milan).

After its track debut in April 2016 and a subsequent period of development, the first successes were reaped in the TCR International Series just one year after its launch. In October 2018, the Romeo Ferraris scored a historic victory in the FIA WTCR World Touring Car Cup in Suzuka, Japan. Today, the car is giving fans a crescendo of thrills in the 2019 season, as always under the banner of Alfa Romeo.

Turin, 10 June 2019

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 15:07:02 UTC
