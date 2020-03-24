Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Ford joins 3M, GE in speeding up ventilator, respirator production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 09:47am EDT
Frankfurt hosts the international Motor Show (IAA)

Carmaker Ford Motor Co on Tuesday jumped into the emergency push by major U.S. manufacturers to produce thousands of ventilators and respirators needed for critically ill coronavirus patients.

By joining forces with General Electric's healthcare unit and 3M Co, Ford is taking heed of U.S. President Donald Trump's call for U.S. automakers to work across sectors in producing equipment needed for the pandemic.

The rapid outbreak, which has killed more than 16,500 people globally, has strained healthcare systems around the world and led to a shortage of ventilators needed to treat patients suffering from the flu-like illness, which can lead to breathing difficulties and pneumonia in severe cases.

"We've been in regular dialogue with federal, state and local officials to understand the areas of greatest needs," Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett said, adding that the company's aim was to increase the supply on necessary medical equipment.

Ford and GE Healthcare will expand the production of GE's ventilator design to support patients with respiratory failure or difficulty breathing caused by the pathogen, Ford said.

Separately, Ford will work with 3M to increase manufacturing capacity of its air-purifying respirators to meet a surge in demand for first responders and healthcare workers.

The company said it was exploring how it could produce these new respirators in one of its Michigan manufacturing plants and help 3M boost production ten-fold. It would use fans from its Ford F-150 cooled seats to make parts of the respirators, the company said.

Additionally, Ford said its U.S. design team was starting to test transparent full-face shields for first responders, which when paired with N95 respirator masks, could be an effective way of limiting exposure to the coronavirus.

General Motors Co has also partnered with medical equipment maker Ventec and is building ventilators at its plant in Indiana.

Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler Automobile NV, told employees in an email that the Italian-American automaker would start converting one of its China plants to ultimately make over 1 million masks a month to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story corrects company name to "Ventec" from "Ventecis" in paragraph 9)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
09:47aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ford joins 3M, GE in speeding up ventilator, respira..
RE
09:39aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ford joins 3M, GE in speeding up ventilator, respira..
RE
03/23Italian companies enter coronavirus lockdown
RE
03/23Auto industry urges U.S. lawmakers to ensure 'sufficient liquidity'
RE
03/23FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Plans to Convert China Plant to Produce Face Masks
DJ
03/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Companies join the fight against coronavirus
03/23Automakers in India halt production due to coronavirus
RE
03/23FIAT CHRYSLER CEO SAYS GROUP TO PROD : union representative
RE
03/22Stock exchanges revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges
RE
03/20FORD, MARRIOTT, AMAZON.COM : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 106 B
EBIT 2020 6 296 M
Net income 2020 4 172 M
Finance 2020 4 698 M
Yield 2020 11,1%
P/E ratio 2020 2,27x
P/E ratio 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,04x
EV / Sales2021 0,04x
Capitalization 9 226 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 14,87  €
Last Close Price 5,88  €
Spread / Highest target 376%
Spread / Average Target 153%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-55.41%9 909
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-25.79%29 166
FERRARI N.V.-21.77%25 749
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-42.73%16 666
BYD COMPANY LIMITED1.65%16 271
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.4.74%12 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group