Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Four FCA US Vehicles Win Top Honors in 2018 J.D. Power Resale Value Awards

October 15, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich.

Highest Resale Value Industry-wide: Ram 3500 Heavy Duty

Highest Resale Value Midsize Sporty Car segment: Dodge Challenger

Highest Resale Value Large Car segment: Dodge Charger

Highest Resale Value Compact SUV segment: Jeep Wrangler

- Four FCA US vehicles were awarded with a 2018 J.D. Power Resale Value Award, recognizing the best resale value across 24 model-level vehicle segments. Ram 3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks won for having the highest resale value in the entire industry. Dodge Challenger, Charger and Jeep® Wrangler won in their respective segments for having exceptional resale value.For the 2018 award process, 244 vehicle models were evaluated using a sample of over 650,000 transactions with an average of 3,500 data points assessed on each vehicle. The award selection process utilizes used vehicle wholesale prices, which represent how much a dealer buys a used vehicle for. These prices are then divided by the vehicle's original purchase price. These calculations are based on wholesale records from January through June 2018 for vehicles that are three years old. For the 2018 calculation, 2015 is the applicable model year.Ram Truck builds America's longest-lasting pickups, proving a commitment to quality, reliability and durability. For 2018, Ram continues to offer incredible capability in three-quarter and one-ton pickups with 31,210 pounds of towing, 7,390 pounds of payload and 930 lb.-ft. of torque. Ram Heavy Duty offers more innovative features and better ride quality than competitors' trucks, made possible by a five-link coil suspension or optional air suspension on Ram 2500 and a supplemental air bag suspension option on Ram 3500.Building on the success of the Challenger in 2018, Dodge launches the most powerful SRT Hellcat lineup ever in 2019, by leveraging the power of the record-setting Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to introduce the new performance halo for the brand and the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car - the 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

The Challenger SRT Hellcat returns with output now starting at 717-horsepower and both Hellcat models feature a new dual-snorkel hood that pays homage to the distinctive Dodge design themes from some of its most famous muscle cars, including the 1970 Dart Swinger and 1971 Demon. The new R/T Scat Pack Widebody includes fender flares, adding 3.5 inches of body width, 20 x 11-inch forged wheels, 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires and larger six-piston Brembo brakes in the front for improved on-road and on-track performance. The new Challenger GT rear-wheel-drive model extends its performance capabilities with standard Super Track Pak features, performance hood, splitter and seats, for the first time ever with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine.

Eight distinct models make up the reconfigured vehicle lineup for 2019: SXT, SXT AWD, GT, GT AWD, R/T, R/T Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye. Numerous option packages offer all the upgrades, unique heritage cues and additional performance that Dodge//SRT customers demand. Challenger offers a full range of engine options, including the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 on SXT, SXT AWD, GT and GT AWD models, the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 in the R/T models, the naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V-8 on R/T Scat Pack models, the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 on the SRT Hellcat and a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8 on the SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Dodge Charger

From the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world to V-6 efficiency and all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability, the Dodge Charger lineup is designed and engineered to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence as America's only four-door muscle car. Dodge Charger's rear-wheel-drive (RWD) architecture enables a model lineup highlighted by extensive performance-driven powertrains with the latest technology under the hood and behind the wheel - further building on the Dodge brand's promise to deliver American performance machines with world-class power, efficiency, technology, authentic materials and standout styling.

Standard on every Dodge Charger model is the innovative TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Charger offers a full range of powerful engine options on six distinct models, including the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 on Charger SXT, SXT AWD and GT, the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI®® V-8 on R/T models, the naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V-8 on R/T Scat Pack models and the 707-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI SRT Hellcat V-8.

For 2019, Dodge repositions the lineup to include a new Charger SXT AWD model and a new Charger GT RWD performance V-6 model. Charger GT and R/T models get the performance look and features standard and receive a full complement of race-bred chassis upgrades. Charger SRT Hellcat and R/T Scat Pack feature standard performance upgrades, including Launch Assist and Line Lock; a new performance grille with dual air inlets; new Launch Control switch on R/T Scat Pack; and Torque Reserve, After-Run Chiller on SRT Hellcat.

Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep® Wrangler - the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world - delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than seven decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and an all-new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine. Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few midsize SUVs that offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'

