Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : GM sues FCA, alleging bribery, corruption of union bargaining process

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 12:32pm EST
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan

General Motors Co on Wednesday filed a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, alleging that its rival engaged in bribery over many years to corrupt the bargaining process with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and gain wage and work practices advantages over GM.

GM said it will seek "substantial damages" from FCA, but did not specify an amount. FCA could not immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuit also names as defendants three former FCA executives who have pleaded guilty in an ongoing federal probe into the UAW and FCA.

FCA officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The move comes at a delicate time for FCA, which is working on a planned merger with French automaker PSA and is currently negotiating a four-year contract with the UAW.

GM General Counsel Craig Glidden said the lawsuit has nothing to do with the merger and the automaker does not intend to file suit against the UAW.

"Our sole focus is FCA," Glidden told reporters at GM's headquarters.

GM said it will seek "substantial damages" in the case.

GM alleges that under the leadership of the former CEO, the late Sergio Marchionne, FCA used bribes to UAW officials to corrupt the collective bargaining process from 2009 through 2015.

"Marchionne was a central figure in the conceiving, executing and sponsoring of the fraudulent activity," Glidden said.

GM said these practices left it paying higher wages than FCA, and allowed FCA to use more temporary workers and lower-paid second-tier workers than GM.

By Nick Carey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.17% 13.968 End-of-day quote.11.45%
PEUGEOT -0.88% 22.5 Real-time Quote.21.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
12:33pGENERAL MOTORS : Files Racketeering Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler
DJ
12:32pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : GM sues FCA, alleging bribery, corruption of union b..
RE
12:24pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : GM sues FCA, alleging bribery, corruption of union b..
RE
11:13aPEUGEOT : small car platforms should be favoured in Fiat merger - executive
RE
11/19Trump can no longer impose 'Section 232' auto tariffs after missing deadline ..
RE
11/19RENAULT COULD PULL OUT OF MARKETS, P : interim CEO
RE
11/19BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS : MotorTrend Names Ram Heavy Duty 2020 Truck of the Year; Ra..
AQ
11/19PSA trade unions give the nod to merger with Fiat
RE
11/19PSA trade unions give the nod to merger with Fiat
RE
11/18California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emission..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 6 567 M
Net income 2019 3 795 M
Finance 2019 4 425 M
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 6,15x
P/E ratio 2020 5,14x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 22 155 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,65  €
Last Close Price 14,13  €
Spread / Highest target 98,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES11.45%24 549
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-14.44%37 943
FERRARI65.14%30 467
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-5.63%29 615
EXOR N.V.50.53%18 254
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-23.62%15 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group