Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Hit With Loss From Coronavirus Lockdowns

By Nora Naughton

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday reported a EUR1.7 billion net loss for the first quarter, as lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic have taken a toll on car sales and factory output globally.

Revenue fell nearly 16% to EUR20.5 billion ($22.2 billion) compared with the first quarter of 2019. The company lost money in nearly every business unit with the exception of North America, where continued strength in pickup-truck sales led to an adjusted operating profit of EUR548 million for the January-March period.

Like other car companies, Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn its full-year guidance saying it is unable to provide more direction given the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiat Chrysler reported an adjusted loss of EUR0.30 per share for the quarter, worse than analysts' estimates of a profit of EUR0.05 per share.

Fiat Chrysler, confronting vehicle factory closures across the globe, has taken steps in recent months to build up its cash reserves in an effort to ride out the health crisis, ending the first quarter with about EUR18.6 billion in cash and available liquidity.

Fiat Chrysler confirmed Tuesday it continues to move ahead with plans to finalize a $50 billion merger with France's PSA Group, a tie-up that aims to create one of the world's largest car companies by sales. The company said Tuesday the deal is still moving forward, and should be complete by early 2021.

The two car companies have said the combination will help to build scale and improve profitability as the global auto industry confronts rising costs related to new technologies, such as electric cars, and tougher auto-emissions restrictions.

The Italian-American auto maker was able to restart some production in Italy last month, but it has had to revise plans multiple times to reopen North American factories since it idled work in March in response to the widening outbreak.

With large factory operations in Italy, a country hit hard by the pandemic, Fiat Chrysler was among the first auto makers to close plants or reduce production outside of China. Stopping production has an immediate impact on the bottom line because revenue is booked when a vehicle leaves the assembly plant.

The first-quarter losses mark a setback for a company that headed into the health crisis was posting strong profits in North American and making progress toward paying down debt.

The company, looking to bolster its cash reserves, tapped nearly EUR6.5 billion from its existing credit lines in April, while adding another, separate EUR3.5 billion credit line, which it can draw down if needed.

Chief Executive Mike Manley in March said he would take a 50% reduction in pay through July and the company is asking salaried workers to defer portions of their pay in a cost-cutting move designed to avoid layoffs.

North America -- long one of the company's most profitable markets -- continued to carry results with Ram-brand truck sales up 7% in the first quarter and 90% of its dealership still open. Operating margins for the region were 3.8% for the quarter over the same year-ago period.

U.S. pickup-truck sales, which have remained relatively strong compared with other parts of the market, are major profit generators for the Detroit auto makers.