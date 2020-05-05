Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Hit With Loss From Coronavirus Lockdowns

05/05/2020 | 08:48am EDT

By Nora Naughton

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday reported a EUR1.7 billion net loss for the first quarter, as lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic have taken a toll on car sales and factory output globally.

Revenue fell nearly 16% to EUR20.5 billion ($22.2 billion) compared with the first quarter of 2019. The company lost money in nearly every business unit with the exception of North America, where continued strength in pickup-truck sales led to an adjusted operating profit of EUR548 million for the January-March period.

Like other car companies, Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn its full-year guidance saying it is unable to provide more direction given the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiat Chrysler reported an adjusted loss of EUR0.30 per share for the quarter, worse than analysts' estimates of a profit of EUR0.05 per share.

Fiat Chrysler, confronting vehicle factory closures across the globe, has taken steps in recent months to build up its cash reserves in an effort to ride out the health crisis, ending the first quarter with about EUR18.6 billion in cash and available liquidity.

Fiat Chrysler confirmed Tuesday it continues to move ahead with plans to finalize a $50 billion merger with France's PSA Group, a tie-up that aims to create one of the world's largest car companies by sales. The company said Tuesday the deal is still moving forward, and should be complete by early 2021.

The two car companies have said the combination will help to build scale and improve profitability as the global auto industry confronts rising costs related to new technologies, such as electric cars, and tougher auto-emissions restrictions.

The Italian-American auto maker was able to restart some production in Italy last month, but it has had to revise plans multiple times to reopen North American factories since it idled work in March in response to the widening outbreak.

With large factory operations in Italy, a country hit hard by the pandemic, Fiat Chrysler was among the first auto makers to close plants or reduce production outside of China. Stopping production has an immediate impact on the bottom line because revenue is booked when a vehicle leaves the assembly plant.

The first-quarter losses mark a setback for a company that headed into the health crisis was posting strong profits in North American and making progress toward paying down debt.

The company, looking to bolster its cash reserves, tapped nearly EUR6.5 billion from its existing credit lines in April, while adding another, separate EUR3.5 billion credit line, which it can draw down if needed.

Chief Executive Mike Manley in March said he would take a 50% reduction in pay through July and the company is asking salaried workers to defer portions of their pay in a cost-cutting move designed to avoid layoffs.

North America -- long one of the company's most profitable markets -- continued to carry results with Ram-brand truck sales up 7% in the first quarter and 90% of its dealership still open. Operating margins for the region were 3.8% for the quarter over the same year-ago period.

U.S. pickup-truck sales, which have remained relatively strong compared with other parts of the market, are major profit generators for the Detroit auto makers.

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 91 853 M
EBIT 2020 3 282 M
Net income 2020 1 499 M
Finance 2020 2 730 M
Yield 2020 6,33%
P/E ratio 2020 9,75x
P/E ratio 2021 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
EV / Sales2021 0,08x
Capitalization 12 571 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,35  €
Last Close Price 8,02  €
Spread / Highest target 249%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-42.67%13 830
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED2.49%31 272
FERRARI N.V.-4.23%27 526
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.62%21 356
BYD COMPANY LIMITED5.40%21 156
EXOR N.V.-32.46%12 712
