Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
My previous session
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Introduces New 2019 500L Urbana Edition

02/20/2019 | 09:34am EST
February 20, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- The Fiat brand announced today the return of the popular Urbana Edition for the Fiat 500L with new standard features for 2019 that add further customization choices and style on top of contemporary Italian design.

'Our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive Fiat 500L offers best-in-class standard horsepower and torque along with the ultimate in seating and storage configurations,' said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands - Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA - North America. 'The Fiat 500L Urbana Edition goes further with new standard features that add even more personalization options for a standout appearance.'

2019 Fiat 500L Urbana Edition
Adding a custom and unique look to 2019 Fiat 500L Trekking models, the Urbana Edition includes unique exterior features, including standard 17-inch gloss black aluminum wheels plus Miron-black accents on door handles, body-side moldings, fog lamps, side mirrors and fascias.

Five exterior paint colors are available with the 2019 Fiat 500L Urbana Edition: Black, Bronzo Metallizato (bronze), Bianco (white), Grigio Scuro (gray), and Verde Bosco (green). An available contrasting black roof further complements its distinctive Italian color palette.

Interior touches further highlight a custom appearance with eye-catching features, including black leather seats with copper stitching plus a unique dashboard with an ingrained copper 500 logo that ups the ante in the fun-to-drive environment.

With a starting U.S. MRSP of $23,325 for Trekking models, the 500L Urbana Edition is available for an additional $595 MSRP.

The Fiat 500L Urbana Edition arrives in FIAT studios this spring.

About Fiat 500L
Building on the style, efficiency and driving enjoyment that has made the Fiat 500 an icon, the 2019 Fiat 500L expands the Cinquecento's appeal by offering 42 percent extra interior space with comfortable seating for five in three models, Pop, Trekking and Lounge, engaging driving dynamics and a 160-horsepower 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, all wrapped in contemporary Italian design.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 14:33:05 UTC
