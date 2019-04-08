Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Italian preview of the Alfa Romeo Tonale concept car at the “Salone del Mobile.Milano”

On the occasion of the 58th edition of the 'Salone del Mobile.Milano', the first Alfa Romeo mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV is making its debut in Italy .

A car inspired by beauty and the design manifesto of the Italian brand will be on show in an exclusive setting to celebrate the meeting of electrification and the distinctive elements of Alfa Romeo.

The 58th edition of the 'Salone del Mobile.Milano', the international showcase that has always brought together style, design, history and culture, placing the accent on the trends of yesterday, today and tomorrow, will be held in Milan from April 9 to 14.

In the setting of the Rho showgrounds, the prestigious event is the location chosen by Alfa Romeo for the national unveiling of Tonale concept car, the Italian brand's first plug-in hybrid compact SUV. After its global debut in Geneva, the recent news from Alfa Romeo will thrill visitors to the Milan exhibition, who will be able to see and admire it in the Alfa Romeo installation, in Green Area 5 of the show, next door to Hall 7 on Corso Italia.

The Tonale concept car embodies all Alfa Romeo's trademark language of beauty: it is a compact UV for urban use with a sporty personality. In its design, the distinctive features of Italian style are projected into the future, striking the perfect blend of valued heritage and anticipation of new precepts. In keeping with the Alfa Romeo manifesto, every detail is designed around the driver, with driving pleasure delivered through ergonomics, use of premium materials and, above all, unrivalled dynamic handling. Furthermore, the Tonale concept car is the Alfa Romeo take on electrification. State-of-the-art technology and proverbial driving dynamics meet to grasp new opportunities and provide tangible answers to fresh challenges.

The design of Tonale is projected into the future. Its compact dimensions enclose the uniqueness of Italian design and of the typical original and modern style of Alfa Romeo in a combination which captures the essence of Italian art through the timeless experience of craftsmanship. Tonale is inspired by the beauty and nuances of the human form, as well as the movement of light which that recalls pure lines and volumes. Several celebrated style elements are picked up in its design to become a tangible manifestation of the brand's history in a performance which elicits a modern approach to new Alfa Romeo anatomy. The 'teledial' wheel, for instance, is an element which hints to the traditional DNA of Alfa Romeo. The design of 21-inch rim of Tonale invokes the concept of a rotary telephone dial through a light architectural structure for a clear, high-impact interpretation of the circular theme. This style choice dates back to the 1960s, when it was sported by the iconic 33 Stradale. The distinctive design of the wheels of Tonale is further enhanced by the absolute harmony with an exclusive configuration of Pirelli tyres. On the side, the full and elegant volumes typical of cars of only apparently distant generation and type wink to qualities reminiscent of the fascinating pure forms of the Duetto or the Disco Volante Spider, while the 'Linea GT' of Tonale reinterprets the pouncing stance and feeling of safety conveyed by the award-winning GT junior. The front end displays the trademark trefoil and the distinctive Alfa Romeo shield acts as a bold focus point setting the tone for the speed and fluidity that pervade Tonale. Completing the design of the front end and accompanying this iconic element are '3 plus 3' light clusters which evoke the proud look of SZ and Brera. The rear of Tonale is embellished and softened by an enveloping rear window completed on the top by a suspended wing that exalts continuity with the clear sunroof. As for every Alfa Romeo, design is characterised by a distinctive touch. The rear light clusters are more like a graphic sign than an optical lighting element, a sort of signature created directly by the hand of an artist.

The interior design of Tonale draws inspiration from the racing history of Alfa Romeo, evoking passion and brilliant driveability in a play of dynamic and powerful shapes. The cockpit of Tonale is boldly designed around driver but also to accommodate passengers in comfort. The style is a balance of harmony and tension conveying the feeling that the entire car is about to pounce. The strong emotions transmitted by the interiors of Tonale are amplified by the contrast of premium materials, such as cool solidity of aluminium that meets the warm softness of leather and Alcantara. Inside, there are translucent panels and a backlit central tunnel. The DNA mode selector, one of the key elements of Alfa Romeo, is perfectly at ease on the tunnel. The interiors of Tonale offer an inclusive experience with details commonly reserved for exclusive trim levels. The passenger compartment is immersive, cosy and equipped with the characteristics of dynamism appreciated motorising enthusiasts.

Finally, visitors to 'Salone del Mobile.Milano' will be delighted by exquisite merchandise, in particular by the 'Quadrifoglio' limited edition chronograph by Eberhard & Co. and by the new Alfa Romeo Dolomiti e-MTB made by Compagnia Ducale. The Swiss clockmaker, which has always shared Alfa Romeo's time-honoured focus on ground-breaking technology and carefully crafted details, has interpreted the legendary badge borne by the brand's most high-performing cars, making it an integral part of the sophisticated movement watch. Also sure to impress is the new Alfa Romeo Dolomiti e-MTB, which combines the agility of the very latest mountain bikes with the auxiliary input of an electric motor, for long, enjoyable rides even off-road. The 500Wh battery is fully concealed inside the frame and guarantees great autonomy.

