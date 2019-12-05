Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Italy Tax-Authority Claims Fiat Undervalued Chrysler by $5.6 Billion -Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 04:02am EST

--Italian tax authorities claim Fiat Chrysler underestimated the value of Chrysler by 5.1 billion euros after its phased acquisition several years ago, Bloomberg reports, citing an internal audit report and unnamed sources.

--The audit exposes the car maker to an "exit tax" risk of up to $1.5 billion, though talks could mean the sum may end up significantly lower, according to Bloomberg.

--Peugeot is aware of the tax audit and doesn't expect it to harm or delay its merger deal with Fiat, according to the report.

--The company believes that its tax position with respect to the merger is fully supported by both the facts and applicable tax law and will vigorously defend its position," Fiat said previously.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2Psih99

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.26% 13.368 End-of-day quote.5.41%
PEUGEOT -0.14% 21.43 Real-time Quote.15.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
04:24aPEUGEOT : FCA challenges Italy tax agency over value of U.S. business
RE
04:02aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italy Tax-Authority Claims Fiat Undervalued Chrysler..
DJ
01:23aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Chrysler was undervalued by Fiat, says Italy
AQ
12/04FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italy tax authorities say Fiat underestimated value ..
RE
12/04Fiat Chrysler Workers to Get Better Health Care, Bigger Bonus Checks
DJ
12/04FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Local union leaders send Fiat Chrysler contract to m..
AQ
12/04FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Chrysler Pacifica, Ram 1500 Repeat as Consumer Guide..
AQ
12/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
12/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) ..
BU
12/03Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 6 339 M
Net income 2019 3 667 M
Finance 2019 4 528 M
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 6,10x
P/E ratio 2020 4,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 20 955 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,48  €
Last Close Price 13,37  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES5.41%23 236
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-14.66%37 718
FERRARI68.56%31 080
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-5.22%29 900
EXOR N.V.47.48%17 899
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-25.43%15 685
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group