FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Italy tax authorities say Fiat underestimated value of Chrysler by $5.6 billion

12/04/2019 | 05:11pm EST
Logo of car manufacturer Fiat is seen in Zurich

Italian tax authorities believe that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles underestimated the value of its U.S. business by 5.1 billion euros following Fiat's phased acquisition of Chrysler, according to a company filing and a source close to the matter.

The audit, which concerns transactions dating back to 2014, could result in FCA having to pay back taxes for $1.5 billion, the source added, confirming a report by Bloomberg.

FCA said in its third-quarter report that the tax authorities had issued to the company a final audit report in October this year "which, if confirmed in the final audit assessment, could result in a material proposed tax adjustment related to the October 12, 2014 merger of Fiat SpA into FCA NV."

It said the issuance of a final audit report starts a 60-day negotiation period, which ends with the issuance of a final audit assessment expected to be received by the end of December 2019.

"The company believes that its tax position with respect to the merger is fully supported by both the facts and applicable tax law and will vigorously defend its position," it said in the third-quarter report.

A spokesman for Italy's tax agency declined to comment.

"At this time, we cannot predict whether any settlement may be reached or if no settlement is reached, the outcome of any litigation. As such, we are unable to reliably evaluate the likelihood that a loss will be incurred or estimate a range of possible loss," Fiat said.

News of the tax probe comes at a delicate time for Fiat Chrysler, which is finalizing talks with PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen, over a planned $50 billion merger to create the world's fourth-largest automaker.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 6 339 M
Net income 2019 3 667 M
Finance 2019 4 528 M
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 6,10x
P/E ratio 2020 4,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 20 955 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,48  €
Last Close Price 13,37  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES4.10%22 950
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-12.97%38 404
FERRARI68.97%31 155
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.38%30 061
EXOR N.V.45.24%17 629
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-25.53%15 598
