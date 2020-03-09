Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Jeep® Brand Announces Worldwide Partnership With Groundbreaking Pop Team

March 9, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.

- The Jeep® brand today reveals an innovative partnership with the world's first global pop team Now United to promote its popular Jeep Renegade through a series of brand integrations across digital and social media with music videos and live performances around the theme of 'Come Together.' The Jeep brand's announcement as global auto partner for Now United will unite its own global fan base with Now United's 40 million-plus fans and followers around the world and comes hot on the heels of parent company FCA winning acclaim for its ' Groundhog Day ' Super Bowl commercial starring Bill Murray. Following a series of branded teasers on Now United's social media channels through the current week, the campaign launched Saturday, March 7, 2020, with the official release of the new Now United song ' Come Together .' The new music video has made an immediate impact with 1.8 million views in the first 24 hours of posting. The Now United partnership will cater to first-time auto buyers through a dedicated digital and social media campaign with 15 group members to include new music, daily and weekly YouTube shows, real-time social engagement on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, as well as branded onstage uniforms for the band members. Now United is the world's first global pop team, comprised of 15 different singers and dancers from 15 different countries: India, Brazil, United Kingdom, Mexico, Philippines, Finland, South Korea, Australia, Senegal, China, Japan, Germany, Russia, Canada and the United States of America. Created by music industry icon Simon Fuller in 2017, Now United has quickly amassed a fanatical following of 40 million fans worldwide. 'The Jeep brand is unique in that it is truly a global automotive brand, one that is instantly recognizable across every continent,' said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. 'Our fans and followers around the world understand that passion, authenticity and freedom drive the Jeep brand. Now United shares these same core attributes with us. As the band undertakes its summer tour with a first stop in Brazil, we look forward to a partnership with Simon Fuller that both represents and unites our fans in a way that only Jeep and Now United could make possible.' Simon Fuller added, 'I am excited to be collaborating with Olivier Francois, who is a branding genius with an extraordinary innovative mind, and welcoming Jeep as a global partner of Now United. Jeep is such an iconic brand and we share their powerful spirit and sense of adventure. Jeep's involvement in our Come Together video is the first of many pioneering things we plan to do together, which will empower new ways to collaborate and engage our fans around the world'. 'Come Together' music video: https://youtu.be/_tileyCRZlA Now United is the world's first global pop team comprised of 15 different singers and dancers from 15 different countries around the world: India, Brazil, UK, Mexico, Philippines, Finland, South Korea, Senegal, China, Japan, Germany, Russia, Canada, Australia and USA. They have quickly amassed a fanatical following of 40 million fans worldwide. Now United is the vision of Simon Fuller, creator of American Idol and acclaimed British music entrepreneur. Fuller's music management roster has included the Spice Girls, Amy Winehouse, Annie Lennox, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and others.

Follow Now United: YouTube: NowUnited | Instagram: @nowunited | Twitter: @NowUnitedMusic

