Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Jeep® Cherokee Earns 2019 Top Safety Pick Rating

09/13/2019 | 10:12am EDT
Jeep® Cherokee Earns 2019 Top Safety Pick Rating
  • Refreshed Jeep® Cherokee midsize SUV earns Top Safety Pick rating from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)
  • Cherokee, the most capable SUV in its class, achieved highest possible ratings in each of the six IIHS crashworthiness tests
  • Benefits from engineering upgrades that improve performance in certain frontal-impact tests
  • Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology graded 'superior;' Forward Collision Warning-Plus one of more than 80 available safety and security features - all of which carry over to model-year 2020
September 13, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The new-for-2019 Jeep® Cherokee midsize SUV has earned a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The rating applies to 2019 Jeep Cherokees produced after April of this year, when equipped with Jeep's available Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology - Forward Collision Warning-Plus - and LED projector headlamps with optional automatic high-beam control.

These are among more than 80 available safety and security features that carry over to model-year 2020.

'This latest award is solid recognition for the Jeep Cherokee, an SUV that is not only recognized for being the most capable vehicle in its class, but also packed with more than 80 advanced safety and security features and benchmark 4x4 systems to help consumers tackle any terrain in all weather conditions,' says Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand - FCA North America. 'Jeep Cherokee provides the confidence and security to handle any journey.'

High-strength-steel upgrades to the 2019 Jeep Cherokee's A-pillar and hinge-pillar are among the key engineering changes that contribute to its Top Safety Pick rating. These factor into improved performance in the IIHS small-overlap tests, which simulate certain frontal impacts.

The Jeep Cherokee recorded 'good' results - the highest possible crashworthiness rating - in all six crashworthiness tests, three of which simulate frontal impacts. The remaining tests inflict damage consistent with a side impact, rear impact and a rollover.

Forward Collision Warning-Plus was graded 'superior,' the highest possible rating awarded by IIHS in front crash prevention. The optional feature boasts sensor-fusion technology, which blends camera capability with radar detection to determine when an impact is imminent.

The system initially warns the driver to take action to avoid a collision. If the driver does not act in a timely manner, the system may activate the vehicle's brakes if collision risk remains.

The Top Safety Pick rating is also enabled by the Jeep Cherokee's standard-equipment LED projector headlamps with optional automatic high-beam control. The available feature switches headlamp modes between high- and low-beam function - depending on traffic conditions - without driver intervention.

The launch of the 2019 Jeep Cherokee also marked the debut of a premium design language and the model line's introduction of a 2.0-liter direct-injected inline four-cylinder engine that enhances performance and fuel efficiency.

Jeep Brand
Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

Follow Jeep and FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 14:11:01 UTC
