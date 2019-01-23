Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Jeep® Wrangler and Dodge Charger Earn 2019 Best Resale Value Awards

January 23, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich.

- Kelley Blue Book has named the 2019 Jeep® Wrangler and the 2019 Dodge Charger winners of its Best Resale Value Awards.

Jeep Wrangler has been named Best Resale Value in its class and ranked on the Top 10 list. The Dodge Charger also earned a Best Resale Value Award in the Full-Size Car category.

'Wrangler has been a perennial winner in Kelley Blue Book's annual Best Resale Value Awards. Wrangler is the top dog in the newly created Off-Road SUV/Crossover category and has managed to maintain very high 60-month residual values, which also earns it a Top 10 award,' said Eric Ibara, director of residual values for Kelley Blue Book. 'The Charger blends its unique style with performance into a one-of-a-kind offering that results in the highest resale values among full-size cars. It last won the segment in 2015, and the fact that it now tops the segment again in 2019 speaks to its strong appeal among American consumers.'

Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards are based on projections from the Kelley Blue Book® Official Residual Value Guide and determined by a skilled staff of automotive analysts. These prestigious awards honor vehicles expected to maintain the greatest proportion of their original list price after five years of ownership.

2019 Jeep Wrangler

The 2019 Jeep Wrangler is the most capable SUV ever and exemplifies Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability that stays true to the original design while providing a fresh, modern take on a renowned profile. With multiple powertrain combinations, including an all-new turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with eTorque technology that features a mild-hybrid system, it is the most powerful and most fuel-efficient Wrangler ever with vastly improved on-road manners for everyday driving. It remains true to its heritage as the original open-air fun-and-freedom machine. A multitude of technology and safety features increases Wrangler's appeal and extends its reach to new customers.

All Wrangler models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Wrangler Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, electronic sway bar disconnect and standard 33-inch BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain off-road tires.

2019 Dodge Charger

From the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world to V-6 efficiency and all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability, the Dodge Charger lineup is designed and engineered to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence as America's only four-door muscle car. Dodge Charger's rear-wheel-drive (RWD) architecture enables a model lineup highlighted by extensive performance-driven powertrains with the latest technology under the hood and behind the wheel - further building on the Dodge brand's promise to deliver American performance machines with world-class power, efficiency, technology, authentic materials and standout styling.

Standard on every Dodge Charger model is the innovative TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Charger offers a full range of powerful engine options on six distinct models, including the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 on Charger SXT, SXT AWD and GT, the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 on R/T models, the naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V-8 on Scat Pack models and the 707-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI SRT Hellcat V-8.

For 2019, Dodge repositions the lineup to include a new Charger SXT AWD model and a new Charger GT RWD performance V-6 model. Charger GT and R/T models get the performance look and features standard and receive a full complement of race-bred chassis upgrades. Charger Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat feature standard performance upgrades, including Launch Assist and Line Lock; a new performance grille with dual air inlets; new Launch Control switch on R/T Scat Pack; and Torque Reserve, After-Run Chiller on SRT Hellcat.

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'

