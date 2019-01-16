Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Jeep® Wrangler receives special honour in ‘4X4 of the Year' Awards

The legendary Jeep Wrangler continues to demonstrate its award-winning credentials after winning the UK's 4x4 Magazine Special Off-Road Award in the magazine's 4x4 of the Year honours.

The recognition comes after the specialist off-road driving publication's panel of expert judges put the new fourth generation model of the iconic Jeep Wrangler above some extremely capable competitors in its class.

The Off-Road Award special category concentrates solely on a vehicle's off-road performance, a Jeep Wrangler attribute that the judging panel was quick to applaud.

Introduced last September across Europe, the new Jeep Wrangler, which is just as happy on city streets as it is off the beaten path, brings together Jeep's legendary off-road prowess with superior on-road comfort, authentic style and state-of-the-art technology.

The result is the most capable Wrangler ever, courtesy of unmatched technical content which, depending on trim, includes two advanced four-wheel drive, active, on-demand full time systems - Command-Trac and Rock-Trac - plus Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited slip differential and electronic front anti-roll bar disconnect.

Also Wrangler's engine range has been renewed with the introduction of a 2.2-litre turbo diesel delivering 200hp and a 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering 272hp. Both new engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a first for this model.

Every year, a panel of experts from 4x4 Magazine - one of the world's most renowned 4x4 specialist publications - tests a large number of four-wheel-drive vehicles from the world's manufacturers. As well as scoring the cars for their on-road driving features, the jury take them on a tough off-road evaluation course before delivering their verdicts across a number of classes, including Small, Medium and Large SUV, Performance SUV, and Best Off-Roader. Special Awards include Best Value, Off-Road Award and 4x4 Manufacturer of the Year.

