Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : July and august 2018 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 09:43am CEST

Comment on FCA's July and August Sales in Europe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) posted strong sales results in Europe during the summer period. Group sales were up 38.9% in August and 17.2% in July, in both cases outperforming the industry average. For the eight months year-to-date, sales were up 3.0% over the same period in 2017. The two brands driving these results were Jeep (+158.1% in August and +90.8% in July) and Alfa Romeo (+80.3% in August and +27.4% in July). Fiat brand continued to lead the European A segment, with the 500 and Panda holding a combined 28.3% segment share for the year-to-date. August sales were higher year-over-year for the Jeep Renegade (+44.7%), Jeep Compass (+520.7%), Alfa Romeo Giulia (+84.1%), Alfa Romeo Stelvio (+138.3%), Fiat 500X (+86.8%), Fiat Tipo (+33.4%) and Fiat 500L (+45.8%).

FCA posted strong sales in Europe during the summer period, outperforming the industry average in both August and July. In August, the Group posted a 38.9% increase (vs. industry average of 29.8%) with nearly 73,300 vehicles sold and market share 50 basis points higher at 6.3%. This represented a further improvement on the July result, when Group sales were up 17.2% year-over-year (industry average of +10.1%) to 92,800 vehicles. The Group's July market share was 50 basis points higher at 7.1%.
Year-to-date, FCA sales were up 3.0% to nearly 763,300 vehicles with market share at 6.8%.
For the major markets, the Group posted August sales increases in Spain (+170.0%, vs. industry average of +48.7%), France (+92.3%, vs. industry average of 40.0%), Germany (+24.3%) and Italy (+2.6%). For the year- to-date, Group sales were particularly positive in France (+29.7%) and Spain (+35.8%).

Jeep brand sales were up 90.8% in July to nearly 15,500 vehicles with market share increasing 50 basis points to 1.2%. In August sales were up 158.1% to more than 15,400 vehicles. Market share was 60 basis points higher at 1.3%, representing an all-time European record for the brand.
The brand significantly outperformed the industry in all major markets, with sales up 137.8% in Italy, 91.1% in Germany, 192.9% in France, 12.1% in the UK and 349.2% in Spain.
Year-to-date, Jeep brand sales were up 78.5% to 121,250 vehicles and share was 50 basis points higher at 1.1%.
The Renegade and Compass - the brand's leading models in Europe - were both in the top ten in their respective segments in August. The Renegade posted a 44.7% year-over-year increase, while sales of the Compass were up 520.7% compared with August 2017 when the model had just recently been launched.

Alfa Romeo posted a particularly strong performance during the summer months, with European sales up 80.3% in August to nearly 8,500 vehicles (share up 20 bps to 0.7%) and 27.4% in July to 9,000 vehicles (share up 10 bps to 0.7%).
Results were positive in nearly all major European markets, including Italy (+66.6% in August and +44.6% in July), Germany (+24.5% in August), France (+222.0% in August and +4.7% in July), the UK (+8.4% in August) and Spain (+276.7% in August and +129.8% in July).
Year-to-date, sales were up 16.8% to 67,700 vehicles with market share at 0.6% (+10 bps).
The result was driven by the Giulia, which increased European sales 84.1% in August, and the Stelvio, with August sales up 138.3% to more than 2,700 vehicles. Sales of the Giulietta were also positive in August with a 73.7% year-over-year increase.

Fiat closed the summer period with August sales up 22.9% to nearly 47,600 vehicles and market share at 4.1%. In July, sales were 8.8% higher year-over-year at 64,000 vehicles and market share was 4.9%.
The brand outperformed the industry in France (+60.8% in August and +61.5% in July) and Spain (+135.0% in August and +35.7% in July).
Year-to-date, brand sales totaled nearly 535,700 vehicles and market share was 4.8%.
Fiat continued to dominate the European A segment with the 500 and Panda ranking first and second for the year-to-date and accounting for a combined 28.3% segment share. The 500X ranked among the top ten in its segment, with sales growing 86.8% in August and 15.5% for the year-to-date. August sales results were also positive for the 500L (+45.8%) and the Tipo (33.4%). The 124 Spider ranked among the European top ten in its segment, with August sales up 42.2% over the same month in 2017.

Lancia/Chrysler posted August sales of nearly 1,300 vehicles with European market share at 0.1%. Year-to-date, brand sales totaled 32,000 vehicles and share was 0.3%.

For Maserati, the Group's luxury brand, European sales totaled 790 vehicles in July, 476 in August and 5,699 year-to-date.

London, 19 September 2018

For further information:
+39.011.0063088
mediarelations@fcagroup.com
www.fcagroup.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 07:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
09:43aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : July and august 2018 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales..
PU
09:13aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : New 500L S-Design, Sporty Emotions Styled for Young ..
PU
08:09aRenault, VW and Fiat Chrysler sales surged before stiffer EU emissions tests
RE
09/18FERRARI : plans 15 new models, SUV to deliver earnings growth
RE
09/18FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA US Recognized as a Top Employer for Hispanic Wom..
PU
09/18FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : All-new 2019 Ram 1500 Named to Wards 10 Best User Ex..
PU
09/18FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Heritage stars at “Passione Alfa Romeo"
PU
09/18FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Mopar and Targa Telematics present Mopar® Connect Fl..
PU
09/18FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : New Limited-edition 2018 Ram Power Wagon Mojave Sand..
PU
09/17FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : RAM at the 2018 International Motor Show in Hanover
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Amazon Partners With Audi For The E-Tron SUV 
09/17Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to shop Magneti Marelli 
09/13Fiat Chrysler's RAM 1500 Pickup Truck To Overtake The Toyota Prius Hybrid Sal.. 
09/10Tiger Global's stake in Fiat tops $1B 
09/07Jobs Report Expected To Be Strong (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 114 B
EBIT 2018 7 398 M
Net income 2018 4 922 M
Finance 2018 3 064 M
Yield 2018 1,78%
P/E ratio 2018 4,79
P/E ratio 2019 4,48
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 23 384 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,6 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES1.21%27 249
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-7.71%49 909
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-13.77%35 589
FERRARI31.93%25 093
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 497
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-58.36%13 664
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.