Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : July and august 2018 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) posted strong sales results in Europe during the summer period. Group sales were up 38.9% in August and 17.2% in July, in both cases outperforming the industry average. For the eight months year-to-date, sales were up 3.0% over the same period in 2017. The two brands driving these results were Jeep (+158.1% in August and +90.8% in July) and Alfa Romeo (+80.3% in August and +27.4% in July). Fiat brand continued to lead the European A segment, with the 500 and Panda holding a combined 28.3% segment share for the year-to-date. August sales were higher year-over-year for the Jeep Renegade (+44.7%), Jeep Compass (+520.7%), Alfa Romeo Giulia (+84.1%), Alfa Romeo Stelvio (+138.3%), Fiat 500X (+86.8%), Fiat Tipo (+33.4%) and Fiat 500L (+45.8%).

FCA posted strong sales in Europe during the summer period, outperforming the industry average in both August and July. In August, the Group posted a 38.9% increase (vs. industry average of 29.8%) with nearly 73,300 vehicles sold and market share 50 basis points higher at 6.3%. This represented a further improvement on the July result, when Group sales were up 17.2% year-over-year (industry average of +10.1%) to 92,800 vehicles. The Group's July market share was 50 basis points higher at 7.1%.

Year-to-date, FCA sales were up 3.0% to nearly 763,300 vehicles with market share at 6.8%.

For the major markets, the Group posted August sales increases in Spain (+170.0%, vs. industry average of +48.7%), France (+92.3%, vs. industry average of 40.0%), Germany (+24.3%) and Italy (+2.6%). For the year- to-date, Group sales were particularly positive in France (+29.7%) and Spain (+35.8%).

Jeep brand sales were up 90.8% in July to nearly 15,500 vehicles with market share increasing 50 basis points to 1.2%. In August sales were up 158.1% to more than 15,400 vehicles. Market share was 60 basis points higher at 1.3%, representing an all-time European record for the brand.

The brand significantly outperformed the industry in all major markets, with sales up 137.8% in Italy, 91.1% in Germany, 192.9% in France, 12.1% in the UK and 349.2% in Spain.

Year-to-date, Jeep brand sales were up 78.5% to 121,250 vehicles and share was 50 basis points higher at 1.1%.

The Renegade and Compass - the brand's leading models in Europe - were both in the top ten in their respective segments in August. The Renegade posted a 44.7% year-over-year increase, while sales of the Compass were up 520.7% compared with August 2017 when the model had just recently been launched.

Alfa Romeo posted a particularly strong performance during the summer months, with European sales up 80.3% in August to nearly 8,500 vehicles (share up 20 bps to 0.7%) and 27.4% in July to 9,000 vehicles (share up 10 bps to 0.7%).

Results were positive in nearly all major European markets, including Italy (+66.6% in August and +44.6% in July), Germany (+24.5% in August), France (+222.0% in August and +4.7% in July), the UK (+8.4% in August) and Spain (+276.7% in August and +129.8% in July).

Year-to-date, sales were up 16.8% to 67,700 vehicles with market share at 0.6% (+10 bps).

The result was driven by the Giulia, which increased European sales 84.1% in August, and the Stelvio, with August sales up 138.3% to more than 2,700 vehicles. Sales of the Giulietta were also positive in August with a 73.7% year-over-year increase.

Fiat closed the summer period with August sales up 22.9% to nearly 47,600 vehicles and market share at 4.1%. In July, sales were 8.8% higher year-over-year at 64,000 vehicles and market share was 4.9%.

The brand outperformed the industry in France (+60.8% in August and +61.5% in July) and Spain (+135.0% in August and +35.7% in July).

Year-to-date, brand sales totaled nearly 535,700 vehicles and market share was 4.8%.

Fiat continued to dominate the European A segment with the 500 and Panda ranking first and second for the year-to-date and accounting for a combined 28.3% segment share. The 500X ranked among the top ten in its segment, with sales growing 86.8% in August and 15.5% for the year-to-date. August sales results were also positive for the 500L (+45.8%) and the Tipo (33.4%). The 124 Spider ranked among the European top ten in its segment, with August sales up 42.2% over the same month in 2017.

Lancia/Chrysler posted August sales of nearly 1,300 vehicles with European market share at 0.1%. Year-to-date, brand sales totaled 32,000 vehicles and share was 0.3%.

For Maserati, the Group's luxury brand, European sales totaled 790 vehicles in July, 476 in August and 5,699 year-to-date.

