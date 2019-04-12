Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Kicks Off Convertible Season With Introduction of New 2019 124 Spider Urbana Edition

04/12/2019
April 12, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- Just in time for the spring convertible season, the FIAT brand announced today the new 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition. The Urbana Edition will offer another option for Fiat 124 Spider customers to customize their roadster with dark exterior and interior accents that create a sporty appearance. This latest addition to the Fiat Urbana lineup will be on display this month at the New York International Auto Show. 'With the most powerful four-cylinder turbo engine in its class, our Italian-designed Fiat 124 Spider offers an authentic top-down roadster experience with fun-to-drive dynamics,' said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands - Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA - North America. 'The new Urbana Edition offers a head-turning, custom appearance for the Fiat 124 Spider.' Based off the Classica model, the Urbana Edition includes Black Diamond 17-inch aluminum wheels with performance tires, dual bright exhaust tips and Piano Black exterior accents, plus a Gloss Black finish on the front pillar bar bezel, seat-back pillar and mirror caps. The Urbana Edition also offers front fog lamps for enhanced visibility. Interior features include matte gray accents, Urbana leather/microfiber seats along with a wrapped instrument cluster hood and instrument panel. The Urbana Edition package is available for $995 on 2019 124 Spider Classica models, which start at $25,190 U.S. MSRP, excluding destination and is now available in FIAT studios. The Italian-designed, fun-to-drive Fiat 124 Spider is the most affordable roadster in its class. With the new Urbana Edition, this package now offers a unique look for just over $26,000 MSRP.
About the Fiat 124 Spider The Fiat 124 Spider revives the storied nameplate, bringing its classic Italian styling and performance to a new generation. Paying homage to the original 124 Spider more than 50 years after its introduction, the Fiat 124 Spider delivers the ultimate Italian roadster experience with driving excitement, technology and safety combined with iconic Italian design.

The Fiat 124 Spider, designed at the Centro Stile center in Turin, Italy, borrows cues from the original Spider, widely considered one of Fiat's most beautiful cars of all time, and reinterprets them for today. The 124 Spider has a timeless low-slung presence, with a classically beautiful body side, well-balanced proportions and a sporty cabin-to-hood ratio.
For 2019, three new options have been added to the head-turning 124 Spider lineup. They include a new Record Monza Exhaust, a new Veleno Appearance Group and new custom center stripes.

The roadster comes standard with the proven 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo four-cylinder engine, the engine's first application in a rear-wheel-drive vehicle. The engine delivers 164 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque on Abarth and is available with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 124 Spider's suspension uses a double-wishbone layout in front and a multi-link in the rear, specifically tuned for greater stability while braking and turning. Steering is light and responsive with the use of an electric power-assist (dual pinion) system. NVH enhancements, including an acoustic front windshield and insulation treatments, help deliver a refined, quiet ride.

The vehicle is available with an array of safety and security features, including full LED-adaptive front headlamps, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection and a ParkView rear backup camera.

Technology and convenience features include Keyless Enter 'n Go, Bluetooth connectivity, heated seats, available Bose premium nine-speaker audio system and FIAT Connect 7.0 with a 7-inch touchscreen display.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 13:37:01 UTC
