FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Large carmakers including VW, FCA could face 2021 EU emissions fines - study

06/26/2019 | 12:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen carmaker is seen at the entrance of a showroom in Nice

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen and FiatChrysler could face penalties of up to 1.83 billion euros (1.64 billion pounds) and 746 million euros respectively, if they fail to meet the European Union's emissions targets set for 2021, according to AlixPartners.

The study by the consulting firm, which was published on Wednesday, shows how hard it is for carmakers to meet European rules for cutting average fleet emissions for passenger cars to 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre by 2021.

AlixPartners forecast the size of potential penalties based on the vehicle emissions levels reported by carmakers at the end of 2017. Since then, major carmakers have reduced carbon dioxide emissions through higher sales of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Volkswagen said it plans to comply with the European rules while FiatChrysler has said it will pursue the cheapest option for complying with the rules, a step which may include paying fines.

Volvo and Toyota are the only major carmaking groups which do not face penalties, and could sell their surplus emission credits to other carmakers, the study showed.

Volkswagen Group, faces the biggest fine because it is Europe's biggest carmaker by market share. To meet European Union emissions rules it plans to mass produce electric cars in 2020.

"If you build heavier cars and have a large market share of diesels you have some homework to do if you want to mitigate possible penalties," said Elmar Kades, Managing Director at AlixPartners.

"Customers are switching to petrol and this needs to be compensated with electrification and or hybridization."

In its Global Automotive Outlook study, AlixPartners said that car sales will stagnate or decline in the next three years, hitting the margins of suppliers and carmakers, particularly those balancing sales of electric and combustion engine cars.

Designing and building both combustion engine and fully electric cars simultaneously costs automakers $2.3 billion per platform per year, the study said.

"One of the most dramatic developments is that demand is stagnant or falling, while investments are at an all time high. To counter margin deterioration we see comprehensive cost cutting measures across the board," Kades said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.69% 12.114 End-of-day quote.-2.84%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.73% 145.92 Delayed Quote.5.04%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 6 940 M
Net income 2019 4 509 M
Finance 2019 3 761 M
Yield 2019 5,01%
P/E ratio 2019 4,13
P/E ratio 2020 4,03
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capitalization 19 095 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,7 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-2.84%19 833
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-4.76%41 277
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-13.47%30 657
FERRARI64.90%27 789
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 187
EXOR NV28.31%15 083
