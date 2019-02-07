Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Limited-edition 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia Unveiled for North America at Chicago Auto Show

02/07/2019 | 05:40pm EST
February 7, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- Alfa Romeo today unveiled the limited-edition 2020 4C Spider Italia for North America, limited to only 15 vehicles. The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia offers driving enthusiasts a mid-engine design inspired by the brand's legendary racing history and represents the essential sportiness embedded in the brand's DNA. The limited-edition 4C Spider Italia's special standard features include:
  • Exclusive Misano Blue Metallic exterior color (not available on any other 4C variant)
  • Piano black front air intake and rear diffuser
  • Unique livery with dedicated ''4C Spider Italia'' graphics
  • Aluminum dashboard insert with ''4C Spider Italia'' logo
  • Progressively numbered plate on the center console
For customers who are interested in learning more or reserving one of these limited-edition vehicles, please contact sales@alfaromeo.com. With seating for two, panoramic views and the soundtrack of an Italian performance-tuned engine and exhaust, 4C Spiders are among the most exhilarating experiences in motoring and represent the very core of Alfa Romeo's DNA and heritage. Advanced technologies include the all-aluminum 1750cc turbocharged engine with direct-injection, dual intercoolers and variable-valve timing, enabling supercar-level performance while also weighing less than 2,500 pounds. The 4C Spider Italia offers drivers superb all-around performance with 237 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque, powering it from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 160 mph. Handcrafted in Modena, Italy, the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider offers seductive Italian styling and a state-of-the-art Formula 1-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis that enables an incredible 10.4 power-to-weight ratio. A rear backup camera, cruise control and rear park sensors are standard fare as well.
About Alfa Romeo Since its foundation in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. Born from the world's greatest driving road - the Stelvio Pass - the Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV that could only be from Italy. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size sedan segment. Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature Alfa Romeo's most powerful production engine ever with best-in-class 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds, respectively. Rounding out Alfa Romeo's world-class lineup is the handcrafted Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, which represents the purest form of La meccanica delle emozioni (the mechanics of emotion), with its race-inspired, mid-engine design and state-of-the-art, Formula 1-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis.

Follow Alfa Romeo brand news and video on:
Website: www.alfaromeo.com
Newsroom: FCA US Media Website
Facebook: Alfa Romeo USA
Instagram: @alfaromeousa
Twitter: @alfaromeousa

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 22:39:01 UTC
