FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Maserati announces plans for all-new models to be developed, electrified and produced in Italy

09/26/2019 | 09:28am EDT

Maserati announces plans for all-new models to be developed,

electrified and produced in Italy

Modena, 26 September 2019 - In line with FCA's €5 billion investment program for Italy, Maserati announces its innovation plan for production, electrification and autonomous driving technologies.

With regards to production, Maserati announces plans for its lineup of new and electrified products at Modena, Cassino and Turin (Mirafiori and Grugliasco).

All of Maserati's new models will be 100 percent made in Italy and will adopt hybrid and battery electric propulsion systems capable of providing both innovation and the high performance embedded in the brand's DNA. Maserati's all electric models will combine traditional highly appreciated Maserati driving dynamics together with next-generation battery electric technology, offering unique driving modes, extended range and ultra-fast charging capabilities.

An important step for Maserati innovation is the level of Autonomous Driving. All new Maserati including the updated current models, will offer a range of autonomous driving capabilities, starting with Maserati Level 2 enhanced Highway Assist progressing to Level 3 with hands-offoffering close to full autonomy, having the ability to maneuver in and out of lanes or bring the vehicle to a safe stop at the side of the road if the driver is unable to take control of the vehicle.

In 2020, the Company will embark on electrification and the Maserati Ghibli, produced in Turin, will be the first hybrid electric propulsion for the brand.

The first of the totally new Maserati to appear will be the eagerly-anticipated sports car - packed with technology and reminescent of Maserati's traditional values. It will be produced in the Modena plant, where major production line upgrades are also underway to accommodate its electric powertrain.

Next up will be a new Maserati utility vehicle, set to be built at Cassino and destined to play a leading role for the Brand thanks to its innovative technologies. An investment of approximately €800 million has been earmarked for the construction of the new production line, scheduled to open at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The first pre-series cars are expected to roll off the line by 2021.

After many years of success, GranTurismo and GranCabrio remain part of the Brand's roots and these models will herald the full electrification era for Maserati. The totally New GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be produced at the Turin production hub, where FCA is investing €800 million.

Production of the new models will complement that of the prestigious and continuously improving line-up of current Maserati range: Levante, Quattroporte and Ghibli.

With the introduction of various product innovations, Maserati is reinforcing the importance of Italy with regards to its production - particularly Modena, which will also continue to play a strategic role as the Brand's headquarters.

Construction has already begun in Modena on a paint shop, a new feature for the plant, which will be equipped with innovative, low environmental-impact technologies. The design of the paint shop will also allow Maserati customers to watch their car being painted.

Finally, Maserati is developing an entirely new customization program for customers seeking a one-of-a- kind level of exclusivity. A dedicated customization workshop will be created within the Modena plant.

The 2019-2021 FCA investment plan for Italy, announced on 29th November in Turin, includes thirteen totally new or significantly updated FCA models and electrified versions of 12 new or existing models, including the Maserati products, the recently announced all-new electric version of the Fiat 500 to be produced at Mirafiori, and a new premium vehicle for Alfa Romeo to be produced at Pomigliano.

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been an automotive industry benchmark. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante, Maserati's very first SUV, and the GranTurismo and GranCabrio sports cars. A range complete as never before, with petrol and diesel engines, rear and all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety.

For further information:

MASERATI

Maria Conti - maria.conti@maserati.com- cell +39 - 340 084 8008

Davide Kluzer - davide.kluzer@maserati.com- cell + 39 334 6591 290

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 13:27:06 UTC
