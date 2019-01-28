Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Mopar® Launches the “Register & Win” Competition

Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep® owners can sign up for the Mopar® 'Register & Win' competition running from January 30. They only need to register on my Alfa Romeo , my Fiat and my Jeep , the innovative digital customer areas developed by Mopar® that offer a host of exclusive services to owners.

Amazon vouchers for 2,500 Euro, 500 Euro and 100 Euro to be won. The draw will be on May 30.

Amazon Marketplace has been selling a range of 1,300 Mopar articles since last December.

The new 'Register & Win' competition promoted by Mopar, the assistance, spare parts and customer care brand for FCA vehicles, will be launched on January 30. Valid in Italy, Germany, Austria and France until April 30, 2019, vouchers to be spent on Amazon, the most important e-commerce marketplace, can be won. More in detail, the first four winners will take away a 2,500 Euro voucher each, from the fifth to the 14th, a 500 Euro voucher, and from the 15th to the 114th, a 100 Euro voucher. An assortment of 1,300 Mopar articles, catering for the DIY market, has been for sale on the Amazon Marketplace since last December to provide answers to the needs of increasingly evolved and digitalised customers. For Mopar, this is the first step towards launching its own online store.

The competition is open to Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep® owners. To sign up, customers can simply register on my Alfa Romeo, my Fiat and my Jeep,register on the http://www.mopar.eu/eu/owner/ website and go to the page of the brand of their vehicle. When registering and logging into the reserved areas, they can sign up for the prices that will be drawn on May 30.

my Alfa Romeo, my Fiat and my Jeep are exclusive online areas reserved for customers developed by Mopar to offer exclusive services, personalised contents and promotions for their vehicles. While navigating the website, customers can access a host of information and useful aftersales utilities, spanning from accessories and genuine spare parts to customer care and merchandising. Customers can also find their nearest dealerships, contact them quickly and make appointments online for scheduled maintenance and other operations. They can also browse information regarding their cars online, read the owner handbook and find details on the warranty extensions and service plans available for their vehicle.

Turin, 28 January 2019