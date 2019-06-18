Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Mopar at Parco del Valentino 2019

18 June 2019

Mopar at Parco del Valentino 2019

The spotlights are on the Jeep ® Wrangler 1941 designed by Mopar ® , which will also take part in the Presidents' Parade.

It is intended for all adventure-lovers, with a 100% street legal off-road configuration and distinctive Hella Yella livery.

Mopar ® Express Care, the service specially created for vehicle care, will also be present.

Mopar is featured on the Abarth stand too, with specific accessories for the 124 Rally Tribute and the 595 essesse, and on the Fiat and Lancia stands.

At the Parco del Valentino, all eyes are sure to be on the new Jeep ® Wrangler 1941 designed by Mopar®, the 4WD model with a 100% street legal outfit including the distinctive Hella Yella livery, designed for off-road use but also intended to raise the adventure urge to new heights in everyday driving. To ensure everyone gets a good view, the Jeep ® Wrangler 1941 designed by Mopar® will be taking part in the Presidents' Parade, its first on-road outing, ready to be admired by the general public and to show off all its truly unique new features.

The Wrangler 1941 designed by Mopar® is the most authentic example of the convenience, safety, style and performances delivered by the Jeep Authentic Accessories developed by Mopar in close partnership with the team that designs the Jeep vehicles themselves. Wrangler 1941 is fitted with the Jeep Performance Parts that enhance the legendary off- road capability of Jeep Wrangler. Examples include the 2' factory lift, the snorkel (optional), the high-performance rock rails, the black door sills, the black fuel flap and the all-weather mats. The finishing touch to the Mopar configuration is a 1941 bonnet decal that commemorates a symbolic date for the Jeep brand: the launch of the Willys, also evoked on other details of the vehicle such as, for example, the wheels, gear knob and tailgate table.

What's more, the vehicle's lavish outfit includes other Jeep Authentic Accessories selected from the line-up of over 130 available for the Wrangler: satiny black front grille, 5' off-road lights, and special all-black matte mirror cap in contrast with the Hella Yella exterior paint colour. The Mopar customisations also include functional items such as the black mesh sun bonnet, and interior features like the front grab handles. The Wrangler 1941 is directly type-approved by Mopar and Jeep to give customers the true off-road experience, while maintaining the 100% street legal appearance.

Abarth Authentic Accessories powered by Mopar

The Mopar accessory line also includes high-performance articles for Abarth: both the 124 Rally Tribute and the 595 essesse on show at the Valentino are equipped with Abarth Authentic Accessories powered by Mopar. These are exclusive details that emphasise these two cars' sporty personality: for the 124, the universal luggage net with Mopar logo, strut bar and carbon fibre hard top, and for the 595 essesse the set of carbon door sill guards with the Abarth name and set of sporty pedals, also in carbon.

Mopar for Fiat and Lancia

Fiat 500X and Lancia YPSILON also proudly display Mopar accessories. Fiat's Italian crossover is fitted with tufted bouclé mats and door sill courtesy lights, both with the 500X logo, while the Fashion City Car features a black mat with eco-leather edging with black stitching and black 3D embroidered 'Ypsilon', and the air-freshener dispenser kit.

Mopar Express Care, the authorised service that reaches customers wherever they are

Mopar Express Care (MEC) is the innovative authorised on-demand service developed to offer Customers a dedicated solution for servicing their vehicles by means of a fully equipped mobile workshop built on a Fiat Professional Ducato base. Visitors to the Parco del Valentino will be able to admire the vehicle, which turns into a real workshop on wheels with reception, troubleshooting and repair areas. Furthermore, MECs are also equipped to sell spare parts and accessories.

Mopar Express Care provides support to customers wherever they are. In addition to high quality technical support, it offers something truly precious - time. Maintenance and vehicle repairs can be carried out anywhere, in public spaces, on company premises or even at home. Waiting times and vehicle downtime can be reduced as a consequence. Mopar Express Care offers many services: electronic diagnosis and check-ups, full car services, scheduled servicing, check and replacement of filters, brakes, batteries, lamps, oil, air con servicing, tyre service, car window/windscreen repairs and substitutions, passenger compartment sanitation, accessory installations.

Turin, 18 June 2019