Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Mopar eCommerce opens its doors to everyone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 10:58am EDT
26 September 2019
Mopar eCommerce opens its doors to everyone
  • The new official e-store dedicated to retail customers opens. Accessories and spare parts for sale, with a number of interesting, personalised services for FCA vehicles, such as warranty extensions, servicing coupons, all-in-one installation packages and much more.
  • A catalogue of over 8,000 products. Purchases are delivered either to the customer's home or their nearest dealer. Shipping will be free for all orders placed for the first 30 days.

The official Mopar e-Store dedicated to accessories, spare parts and customer services for FCA vehicles opens for everyone today.

It is the most recent step in the digital transformation of Mopar that began several months ago with the creation of an Amazon marketplace and continued with the opening, on select European markets, of an online store dedicated to workshops and body shops, which has been very successful in terms of visits, site registrations and sales.
Today, with the extension to all retail customers, the Mopar e-Store is preparing to offer a unique, totally multi-channel experience in Europe that also involves the official FCA service network in the online purchasing process.


The cornerstone of the experience is a diversified range of services tailored for each FCA vehicle. Every customer can conveniently configure and purchase coupons, service packages, personalisedservices and much more while booking the appointment at the most convenient dealer on the day and at the time they want. That is not all. The Mopar e-Store has over 6,000 Genuine Mopar Spare Parts, the only ones that can boast FCA certified quality, readily on stock in addition to a selection of around 2,000 Authentic Accessories designed to enhance the design and functionality of each individual FCA vehicle.
Furthermore, customers are free to choose between 'Click & Collect' with delivery to the most convenient FCA dealer or and the classic home delivery service by express courier.

To celebrate the launch of the store, Mopar offers free shipping for the first 30 days on all orders placed.

By the end of the year, the Mopar e-Store will be available in Italy, Spain, Great Britain, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland, before being extended to all the main EMEA countries in 2020.

As a result, FCA is the first automaker in Europe to offer a totally innovative and multi-channel online shopping experience, which is increasingly attentive and close to the needs of customers and professionals.

Turin, 26 September 2019

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 14:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
10:58aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Mopar eCommerce opens its doors to everyone
PU
10:08aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Maserati announces plans for all-new models to be de..
PU
10:08aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : New Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition and Ram Heavy Dut..
PU
09:54aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Maserati to invest at least 1.6 billion euros to lau..
RE
09:28aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Maserati announces plans for all-new models to be de..
PU
09/25Ford self-driving cars to launch in Austin in 2021
RE
09/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Santander, Kering, Tesla, Nike
09/25FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Concept Centoventi wins the "Red Dot Award 2019"
PU
09/25FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA ARDC Houses Most Advanced Driving Simulator in N..
PU
09/25RENAULT READY TO BE PART OF A EUROPE : chairman
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 6 612 M
Net income 2019 4 174 M
Finance 2019 4 260 M
Yield 2019 5,41%
P/E ratio 2019 4,43x
P/E ratio 2020 4,18x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 18 473 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 14,24  €
Last Close Price 11,79  €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.77%20 233
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.25%38 778
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-11.08%28 226
FERRARI51.20%27 969
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 009
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD0.00%15 325
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group