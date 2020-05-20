Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : At Fiat Chrysler's Brazil plant, production resumes with safety checks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:19pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brazil

By Washington Alves and Marcelo Rochabrun

Before going to work these days, employees at the Brazilian unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have to get a health check using a mobile app every morning.

It is one of several measures the automaker has implemented to fight the novel coronavirus in South America's top auto producing country. Carmakers in Brazil cautiously restarted production this month, concerned not just about the virus spreading, but also about whether there will be any demand for the cars amid the health crisis.

But low demand also means less workers, which is helping keep employees apart.

At FCA - Brazil's top auto seller when you combine its brands Fiat and Jeep - only 65% of its 11,000 workers are going to its factory in Betim, in the state of Minas Gerais. Others are furloughed or work from home.

After they pass a mandatory health test at home, more than 90% of workers get to the factory by taking company buses, said Neylor Bastos, who heads FCA's health operations in Latin America. The company expanded its bus fleet, he said, to ensure the vehicles operate half full for social distancing.

"At the plant, we have a system that controls worker temperatures," Bastos said. "All people are monitored and if anyone has a temperature over 37.5 Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit), that person will go straight to the medical facility ... and then goes home."

He said if any worker tests positive for coronavirus, they will deep clean any areas where the person worked within a radius of 4 meters (13 feet), and trace any interaction the person may have had with nearby workers.

Fiat Chrysler does not have a private supply of coronavirus tests, but Bastos said they are confident they can get tests through the national health system for any workers that need it, even though Brazil's health care system is strained.

So far, Fiat Chrysler has not reported any coronavirus cases, the company said.

Calls to the metalworkers union in Betim went unanswered.

(This story corrects to FCA expanded its bus fleet instead of bought more buses in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Washington Alves in Betim, Brazil and Marcelo Rochabrun in Sao Paulo; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.55% 6.249 Delayed Quote.38.54%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -1.59% 7.322 Delayed Quote.-43.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
05:19pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : At Fiat Chrysler's Brazil plant, production resume..
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:28pFord shuts two U.S. assembly plants due to COVID-19 infections
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:26pFCA-PSA deal terms 'set in stone' for 50-50 merger
RE
02:18pFCA-PSA deal terms 'set in stone' for 50-50 merger
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:06pFiat Chrysler's Elkann Struck Two Big Deals; One Died, the Other Is Threatene..
DJ
07:56aFiat Chrysler Chairman Says Peugeot Deal on Track
DJ
05/19HAGENS BERMAN : Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler Spotlights Widespread Low Oil Pres..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 86 083 M
EBIT 2020 933 M
Net income 2020 -1 115 M
Debt 2020 535 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 4,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,11x
Capitalization 11 668 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,71 €
Last Close Price 7,32 €
Spread / Highest target 282%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-43.61%12 754
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-21.97%30 793
FERRARI N.V.-4.40%29 236
BYD COMPANY LIMITED17.37%20 206
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-33.61%19 196
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-26.80%12 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group