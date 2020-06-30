Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
News 
News

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : FCA announces plans to issue notes denominated in Euro

06/30/2020 | 04:39am EDT

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ('FCA') (NYSE: FCAU/MTA: FCA) announced today that it intends to proceed, subject to market conditions, with a benchmark note issuance denominated in Euro. The notes are to be issued by FCA under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme. The final terms of the offering will be determined on the basis of market conditions at the time of pricing. In case of issuance, FCA will make an application for the notes to be admitted to the Official List of Euronext Dublin and traded on its regulated market.

London, 30 June 2020

For further information:
tel.: +39 (011) 00 63088
Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com
www.fcagroup.com

The notes will only be offered and sold outside the United States to institutional investors that are non 'U.S. persons' (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act')) and have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws. The notes will not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or an offer of financial products, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer or sale would be unlawful. No action has been or will be taken to permit a public offering of the notes in any jurisdiction, including Italy.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale or an offer of financial products in the United States or any other jurisdiction, including Italy. The securities of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of 'U.S. persons' (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. Such securities have not been, nor will be, registered under the Securities Act. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. does not intend to make a public offering of the notes in the United States or elsewhere.

The offering of the notes has not been cleared by the Commissione Nazionale per le Societá e la Borsa (CONSOB), pursuant to Italian securities legislation. Accordingly, the Notes have not been and will not be offered, sold or delivered in Italy in a solicitation to the public (sollecitazione all'investimento), and the notes may only be offered, sold or delivered in Italy in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

This press release is directed only (i) to persons who are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) to persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the 'Financial Promotion Order'), or (iii) to high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ('high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.') of the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as 'Relevant Persons'). This press release must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment activity to which this press release relates is reserved for Relevant Persons only and may only be engaged in by Relevant Persons.

Advertisement: Base Prospectus, any supplements and the final terms, when published, will be available at https://www.fcagroup.com/en-US/Pages/home.aspx.

Timing : Books open, today's business.

Relevant stabilisation regulations including Financial Conduct Authority/ICMA apply.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA or UK.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information available to, the entities referred to in this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and developments could differ materially from those set forth in these statements due to various factors. These factors include, among others, changes in the general economic and competitive situation, particularly in the FCA Group's businesses and markets. In addition, future results and developments could be affected by the performance of financial markets, fluctuations in exchange rates and changes in national and supranational law. None of the companies referenced in this press release undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Not for distribution in the United States

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 08:38:04 UTC
