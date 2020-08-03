Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : GM Tries to Revive Legal Battle With Fiat Chrysler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

By Nora Naughton

General Motors Co. has asked a federal judge to reconsider the tossing of a lawsuit it filed last fall against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, the car company's latest attempt at reviving an unusual legal battle between two of Detroit's biggest rivals.

In a new motion filed Monday in Detroit, GM said it had uncovered new evidence to further support its earlier claims that Fiat Chrysler was trying to weaken its larger competitor by bribing top officials with the United Auto Workers union.

Federal Judge Paul Borman last month dismissed GM's civil racketeering lawsuit, ruling the Detroit auto maker had failed to show it would have been a primary victim of any misconduct allegedly perpetrated by Fiat Chrysler executives.

GM's new motion not only claims it has new evidence to prove it was the victim of direct harm, but also for the first time names former UAW President Dennis Williams as a defendant.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 4.81% 9.035 Delayed Quote.-34.67%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 3.37% 25.73 Delayed Quote.-31.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
03:12pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : GM Tries to Revive Legal Battle With Fiat Chrysler..
DJ
02:49pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : GM asks judge to reinstate racketeering case again..
RE
02:45pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : GM Tries to Revive Legal Battle With Fiat Chrysler
DJ
02:15pExor and Covea agree investments to settle relationship after failed PartnerR..
RE
01:03pGM asks judge to reinstate racketeering case against rival Fiat Chrysler
RE
12:22pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Italy new car sales fall 11% in July
RE
11:56aExor agrees joint investments with Covea after collapsed PartnerRE deal
RE
11:38aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : 'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
10:15aPandemic revs up race for U.S. online car sales
RE
08/01Fiat Loss Adds to Pressure on Deal -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 84 563 M 99 401 M 99 401 M
Net income 2020 -1 682 M -1 977 M -1 977 M
Net Debt 2020 1 359 M 1 598 M 1 598 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 567 M 15 935 M 15 948 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,75 €
Last Close Price 8,62 €
Spread / Highest target 225%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-34.67%16 050
FERRARI N.V.9.76%33 569
BYD COMPANY LIMITED92.15%30 939
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.94%30 452
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-16.33%25 250
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-21.24%14 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group