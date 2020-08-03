Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : GM asks judge to reinstate racketeering case against rival Fiat Chrysler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 10:51pm EDT
The GM logo is pictured at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe

General Motors Co on Monday asked a U.S. federal judge to reinstate a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA), saying it has new information on foreign accounts used in an alleged bribery scheme involving its smaller rival and union leaders.

In its filing to U.S. District Judge Paul Borman, GM says the scheme, which it alleges occurred between FCA executives and former United Auto Workers (UAW) leaders, "is much broader and deeper than previously suspected or revealed as it involved FCA Group apparently using various accounts in foreign countries ... to control corrupt individuals by compensating and corrupting those centrally involved in the scheme to harm GM."

Last month, Borman threw out the racketeering lawsuit, saying the No. 1 U.S. automaker's alleged injuries were not caused by FCA's alleged violations.

GM alleged FCA bribed UAW officials over many years to corrupt the bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars. GM was seeking "substantial damages" that one analyst said could have totaled at least $6 billion.

"These new facts warrant amending the court's prior judgment, so we are respectfully asking the court to reinstate the case," GM said in a statement.

"FCA will continue to defend itself vigorously and pursue all available remedies in response to GM's attempts to resurrect this groundless lawsuit," FCA said in a statement.

In affidavits accompanying GM's filing, attorneys for the automaker said "reliable information concerning the existence of foreign bank accounts" used in the alleged scheme had only come to light recently.

"The UAW is unaware of any allegations regarding illicit off-shore accounts as claimed," by GM, the UAW said in a statement. "If GM actually has substantive information supporting its allegations, we ask that they provide it to us so we can take all appropriate actions."

By Nick Carey and Sanjana Shivdas
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 4.81% 9.035 Delayed Quote.-31.52%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 3.01% 25.64 Delayed Quote.-29.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
08/03FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : GM asks judge to reinstate racketeering case again..
RE
08/03FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : GM Tries to Revive Legal Battle With Fiat Chrysler..
DJ
08/03FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : GM Tries to Revive Legal Battle With Fiat Chrysler..
DJ
08/03FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : GM alleges Fiat Chrysler spent millions to bribe U..
AQ
08/03FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : GM Tries to Revive Legal Battle With Fiat Chrysler
DJ
08/03Exor and Covea agree investments to settle relationship after failed PartnerR..
RE
08/03FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Italy new car sales fall 11% in July
RE
08/03Exor agrees joint investments with Covea after collapsed PartnerRE deal
RE
08/03FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : 'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
08/03Pandemic revs up race for U.S. online car sales
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 84 928 M 99 970 M 99 970 M
Net income 2020 -1 682 M -1 979 M -1 979 M
Net Debt 2020 1 295 M 1 525 M 1 525 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,38x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 221 M 16 703 M 16 739 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,75 €
Last Close Price 9,04 €
Spread / Highest target 210%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-31.52%16 050
FERRARI N.V.9.76%33 569
BYD COMPANY LIMITED92.15%30 939
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.94%30 452
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-16.33%25 250
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-21.24%14 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group