Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
News 
News

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : Judge Dismisses GM's Racketeering Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler -- Update

07/08/2020 | 03:19pm EDT

By Mike Colias

A federal judge dismissed a General Motors Co. lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of bribing union officials to gain an advantage on its labor costs, dealing a blow to GM in an unusual legal standoff between rival automotive giants.

GM in November filed a civil racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler, claiming the Italian-American auto maker intentionally hurt GM by paying off United Auto Workers leaders to win more-favorable contract terms for union-represented factory workers.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said GM failed to show it was the primary victim of any alleged racketeering activity that Fiat Chrysler officials may have engaged in.

Instead, the primary victims were rank-and-file UAW workers, who would have received lower pay from any attempt by Fiat Chrysler to lower labor costs, the judge concluded.

GM said it plans to continue pursuing the case and believes there is evidence to show that Fiat Chrysler employees engaged in racketeering that harmed GM. "The district court's opinion is contrary to well-settled RICO case law and would let wrongdoers off the hook for the massive harm caused by their criminal conspiracy," the company said.

A Fiat Chrysler spokesman didn't have an immediate comment.

--Nora Naughton contributed to this article.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -2.08% 8.796 Delayed Quote.-31.92%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.92% 24.91 Delayed Quote.-31.34%
Financials
Sales 2020 86 372 M 97 884 M 97 884 M
Net income 2020 -1 349 M -1 529 M -1 529 M
Net Debt 2020 1 461 M 1 656 M 1 656 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 794 M 15 611 M 15 633 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,21 €
Last Close Price 8,98 €
Spread / Highest target 212%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-31.92%15 914
FERRARI N.V.4.81%32 056
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-19.58%31 984
BYD COMPANY LIMITED90.48%29 869
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-17.97%25 146
EXOR N.V.-26.20%13 339
