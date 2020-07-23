Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : Mopar® further electrifies the launch of Jeep® Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe

Mopar, the FCA brand that boasts over 80 years of tradition, is accompanying Jeep ® on its journey into a future of connectivity, electrification, driving fun and eco-friendly technologies with a wide range of services and specific accessories.

Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe are the new Jeep ® plug-in hybrid electric models for the EMEA Region. They are made in Italy and are pioneering the brand's 'green' evolution. With the new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, the Jeep future is connected, electrified, fun to drive, and packed with eco-friendly technology. And, Mopar® will be by its side for this crucial technical and cultural development. With more than 80 years of tradition, Mopar's mission is to improve and enhance the motoring experience of FCA customers by providing technical services and support for all their performance, safety, or customisation-related needs. These top-quality products all perfectly match the technical and style features of the various models for full customisation. This result is achieved because each accessory is developed in direct collaboration with the engineering platform of each vehicle and, more specifically, of each Jeep SUV.

Jeep Authentic Accessories powered by Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts

Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe can be customised with a wide range of Jeep Authentic Accessories powered by Mopar® and Jeep Performance Parts. In all, more than 100 accessories will be available, each designed to enhance the double urban and off-road personality of the new 4xe models.

These include the Mopar 4xe Pack that brings together a selection of accessories designed to enhance the 'electric' nature of the 4xe vehicles. Among these are 'Blue' styling accents on the bonnet and rear-view mirror caps, a matching ring around the iconic seven-slot grille and dedicated, premium-quality mats. This pack will be available in Jeep dealerships and on the Mopar e-Store this autumn.

Charging options

Charging the new Renegade and Compass 4xe is simple and user-friendly and Mopar® is working with the Jeep brand to provide charging solutions as well. Both models offer seamless integration between a smartphone and the Uconnect system 8.4-inch touchscreen, to manage charging according to the customer's requirements and lifestyle, directly from the vehicle or remotely using the app.

The electric unit on the rear axle is powered by a battery that can be charged either while driving (through the e-coasting mode that charges the battery using the negative torque of the engine brake) or through an external power outlet: at home, with a domestic plug, and the cable supplied or at a public charge point, using the specific 'Mode 3' cable (standard or optional depending on the market). The easyWallbox is available to plug into a regular domestic outlet for charging. It is designed to optimize charging time and offer a safe, additional, convenient solution at home. The system was developed by ENGIE EPS exclusively for FCA and is marketed by Mopar® in Europe to coincide with the launch of the 4xe models. It is a simple, accessible 'plug&play' solution that can be managed easily via Bluetooth, allowing to recharge the Renegade or Compass 4xe at home with up to 2.3 kW of charging power in less than 5 hours (the time can vary according to the existing electrical system), with no need for any intervention by skilled personnel. Furthermore, the easyWallbox can be upgraded to 7.4 kW, providing a full charge at home in less than two hours (100 minutes). The domestic charging offer includes the Connected Wallbox that can be remotely controlled via the My Uconnect app and has two different charging powers (3.7 kW and 7.4 kW). Its main advantages include remote assistance and the possibility to control and track the recharge history using single session authentication, through the card supplied with the wallbox.

Turin, July 22, 2020