FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : U.S. judge rejects GM bid to reopen racketeering case against Fiat Chrysler

08/14/2020 | 08:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

A federal judge in Detroit on Friday rejected a bid by General Motors Co to reinstate a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA).

GM claimed it had new information on foreign accounts used in an alleged bribery scheme involving FCA and leaders of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. But U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said GM's "newly discovered evidence is too speculative to warrant reopening this case."

GM said it would appeal the ruling to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

"Today's decision is disappointing, as the corruption in this case is proven given the many guilty pleas from the ongoing federal investigation," the largest U.S. automaker said in a statement. "GM's suit will continue - we will not accept corruption. Civil plaintiffs have the right to pursue their claims, including the right to amend, add new information and take discovery."

Fiat Chrysler, which did not have an immediate comment on Friday, has compared the GM filing to a "third-rate spy movie, full of preposterous allegations."

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Ben Klayman; Editing by Dan Grebler)

