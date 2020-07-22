Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : , Waymo Extend Autonomous Driving Technology Partnership

07/22/2020 | 01:41am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Wednesday that it has expanded its autonomous driving technology partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s subsidiary Waymo LLC.

The Italian-American car maker said it signed an exclusive agreement with the autonomous driving technology development company for the development and testing of class 1-3 light commercial vehicles.

FCA has also selected Waymo as its exclusive and strategic partner for the deployment of L4 autonomous technology across its entire product portfolio.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.51% 1555.92 Delayed Quote.16.17%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 0.23% 9.237 Delayed Quote.-29.99%
