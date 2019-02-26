Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : New Alfa Romeo Giulietta Model Year 2019

The compact Alfa Romeo is evolving staying true to its unmistakable style and bold sporty character.

Five trim levels and six accessory packs for an ever more bespoke approach to the market. All customers can choose whether to enhance the elegance or the sportiness of their Giulietta.

New engines, all Euro 6 D: a 1.4-litre 120 HP turbo petrol, a 1.6-litre 120 HP Multijet with manual or Alfa TCT automatic transmission, and a 2.0-litre 170 HP Multijet with Alfa TCT.

Introducing the new Visconti Green livery, new 18-inch alloy wheels and special upholstery.

UConnect ensures total connection and safety at the wheel. The new 7-inch Alfa Connect offers the best integration.

Equipment and prices vary from country to country and the following text describes data in common to all markets. For more specific details and prices, go to the local press websites.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulietta is reasserting its position as a compact and sporty car capable of winning over customers attracted by its Italian style and technical excellence offering maximum driving satisfaction in total safety. The New Giulietta embodies the unrivalled 'Alfa Spirit' that for over one century has typified the cars made by Alfa Romeo. The car is light and efficient as a result of the choice of materials and its weight-to-power ratio displaying the care for detail typical of the very best Italian design. The new Giulietta remains true to the features of agility, responsive steering, evolved suspensions and balanced weight distribution which made it successful and offers important news. All engines are Euro 6 D compliant. The Visconti Green livery, one-of-a-kind alloy wheel rims and special upholstery are debuting on the model. The offer is optimised by six convenient and recognisable accessory and detail packs.

The new range features five trim levels - Giulietta, Giulietta Super, Giulietta Sport, Giulietta Executive and Giulietta Veloce - and each one responds to specific requirements. The entry level already expresses all the excellence of Alfa Romeo for young and dynamic customers and offers plenty of great customisation potentials with the convenient Convenience Pack, Business Pack and Tech Pack.

Giulietta Super

The Giulietta Super has an elegant and specific personality expressed by the matte silver bumper, grille 'V', headlight housing and door handles. The 16-inch diamond-cut wheels and oblique chrome-plated tailpipe are standard. The standard equipment list continues with two-zone climate control system, new brushed light anthracite dashboard fascia, cruise control and fog lights. The seat shape is new, with rolls, contrasting stitching and Alfa logo Romeo on the headrest. Leather seats in three colours - chocolate, black and red - are available on demand. Finally, several accessory packs which enhance the comfort and connectivity of the car can be chosen for the Giulietta Super.

Giulietta Sport

The details of the Giulietta Sport, such as the anthracite 17-inch light alloy wheels with special monochrome hub cap, assert its typical Alfa Romeo personality. The profiles of the front and rear sports bumpers are red, while the headlight housing has a distinctive Carbon Look finish. Grille 'V', handles, mirror caps and Giulietta badge are micalised glossy black. Side skirts in matching body colour, oversized exhaust tailpipe and tinted windows complete the sporty outfit. Inside, Alcantara and leather seats, red stitching on the sporty steering wheel, gear lever knob and parking brake, aluminium kick plate and pedals.

Giulietta Executive

The Giulietta Executive is intended for those seeking the utmost distinction and supremely exclusive finishes, such as matte 'V' grille and headlight bezels, with chrome mirror caps, handles, rear bumper finish, while the window frames and Giulietta badge are chrome plated. The interior puts the emphasis clearly on comfort, expressed through the connectivity of the 6.5' UConnect Radio-Nav system, the rear armrest, the rain and duck sensors, the electrochromic interior rear-view mirror, the electric door mirrors, and the front and rear parking sensors. Leather seats in three colours - chocolate, black and red - are available on demand. The 17-inch alloy wheels and striking Visconti green livery complete the look.

Giulietta Veloce

The Giulietta Veloce trim level completes the line-up with its sportiness raised to its highest power, now has an even more aggressive look and technical content for superlative, uncompromising handling. Key external features include the new sports bumpers and yellow oversize Brembo braking system, and the micalised glossy black finish of the mirror caps, handles, grille, fog light bezel and oversize twin tailpipes. The external finishing touches are completed by side skirts, tinted windows and new gloss back 18-inch light alloy wheels with five double spokes. On the inside, the sports vocation of the new Giulietta Veloce is reasserted by new Alcantara and fabric seats with contrasting yellow stitching and head restraints with Alfa Romeo logo, aluminium pedals and kick plate, matte anthracite mouldings, and the contoured sports steering wheel with yellow stitching, also featured on the transmission knob and hand brake.

Advantages and contents - the new packs

In all its expressions, the Giulietta display an unmistakable family feeling with Giulia and Stelvio. It is ready to pick up where its predecessor left off with the goal of winning over even more Italian design enthusiasts with its unmistakable style and even bolder sporty character. The new principles of the range promote the possibility of customising the Giulietta with convenient accessory packs. Competitive pricing meets the opportunity to tailor the car to real needs.

The Business Pack, for instance, has DAB radio with navigator and 6.5-inch screen, rear parking sensors and height-adjustable passenger seat.

The Convenience Pack includes rain sensor, the dusk sensor, electrochromic interior rear-view mirror, front and rear parking sensors, central rear armrest and electrically operated door mirrors.

The Carbon Look Pack accents the dynamism of the car by means of specific details on side skirts, grille and mirror caps.

The Red Racing Pack and the Yellow Racing Pack, featuring red or yellow details to add sportiness with cool stitching on steering wheel, gear stick and handbrake and colourful touches on the bumpers and on the callipers.

Finally, the Tech Pack offers the Alfa Connect 7' from by Alpine infotainment system, which is Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM ready, rear-view camera and parking sensors, USB-HDMI port and Mopar® Connect. Thanks to Alfa Connect and the Alfa Connected services, the car provides a continually connected experience. Apple CarPlayTM-ready and Android AutoTM-compatible, Alfa Connect guarantees total, user-friendly, safe access, directly on the car's own display, to smartphone functions such as music, calls and navigation.

Android Auto, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

Engine and transmission range

All new Giulietta engines are Euro 6 D compliant. The line-up features

a 1.4-litre 120 HP turbo petrol, a 1.6-litre 120 HP Multijet with manual or Alfa TCT automatic transmission, and a 2.0 -litre 170 HP with Alfa TCT.The Alfa TCT can work in fully automatic or sequential mode. The up and down positions of the accurate and ergonomic gear stick are controlled manually by the driver. Shift paddles on the steering wheel can be chosen as an alternative. Thanks to the Alfa DNA driving mode selector, the driver can adjust the car's dynamic handling, by modifying the engine torque, the brakes (via the Pre-Fill device), the TCT transmission shifting logics, the accelerator response, the ESC control system, the Alfa Q2 electronic self-locking differential and the ASR traction control. The driver can activate three driving modes according to on road conditions and personal driving style.

Turin, 26 February 2019