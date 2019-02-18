Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : New Fiat Advertising Campaign celebrates 2019 Grammy Award Winners Sting & Shaggy for Best Reggae Album

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 08:27am EST

The new Fiat teaser celebrates the 2019 GRAMMY 'Best Reggae Album' winners, Sting & Shaggy, for their chart-topping release, 44/876 (Cherrytree/A&M/Interscope Records) and will give a sneak-peak at the upcoming advertising campaign featuring these two iconic artists and their forthcoming single 'Just One Lifetime'.

Olivier Francois, Head of Fiat Brand and FCA Global Chief Marketing Officer, commented, 'I am delighted by the news of this well-deserved award and our brand is humbled to join hands with these two eminent artists.'

Helmed by illustrious director, Joseph Kahn (Jennifer Lopez, U2, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift), the communications campaign includes a teaser (https://youtu.be/Nox0ixe_uW0) featuring select scenes from Fiat's new advertising campaign, starring Sting & Shaggy, for the launch of a new special series as a tribute to the brand's 120th anniversary. Kahn also directed the music video for Sting & Shaggy's new single, 'Just One Lifetime', of which Fiat is the media sponsor. The campaign will launch in early-March, 2019.

In 2018, Sting & Shaggy released a collaborative, island-influenced album, entitled 44/876, that draws from the many surprising connections at the heart of their music. With its title referencing their home country codes, 44/876 first and foremost honors the duo's mutual love for Jamaica: Shaggy's homeland, and the place where Sting penned such classics as The Police's 'Every Breath You Take.' Their chart-topping release debuted at #1 in Germany and Top 10 in the UK. It has spent over 20 weeks atop Billboard's Reggae Album chart in the US and earned Gold certifications in Poland and France.

Last summer, Sting and Shaggy took their collaboration to the road for the critically-acclaimed 44/876 World Tour, performing their most celebrated hits as well as songs off their GRAMMY-winning album, together. The duo will bring their tour to the UK from May 19 - 25 for a series of intimate and exclusive concerts, hailed 'a reggae rock dance party that never lets up'. For further information, please visit: www.sting.com.

Turin, 18th February 2019

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 13:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
08:27aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : New Fiat Advertising Campaign celebrates 2019 Grammy..
PU
03:47aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Save the best for last
PU
02/17FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Chrysler to recall 26,942 imported vehicles
AQ
02/15FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Bank prices Eur 650 million debt offering
PU
02/15FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
02/15FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Abarth 595 Wins Best Cars Awards 2019 for the Fourth..
PU
02/15FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Euro..
PU
02/15European car sales drop 4.6 percent in January - ACEA
RE
02/14Canada's Ontario commits C$40 million to bolstering auto sector
RE
02/14THAT'S AMORE : Antonio helps Kimi and adds the final piece of the puzzle at Alfa..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 112 B
EBIT 2019 7 226 M
Net income 2019 4 776 M
Finance 2019 5 359 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 4,13
P/E ratio 2020 4,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 20 186 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,5 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES2.71%22 798
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-1.65%45 281
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-7.17%29 354
FERRARI28.26%23 713
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 716
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD21.39%15 207
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.