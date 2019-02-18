Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : New Fiat Advertising Campaign celebrates 2019 Grammy Award Winners Sting & Shaggy for Best Reggae Album

The new Fiat teaser celebrates the 2019 GRAMMY 'Best Reggae Album' winners, Sting & Shaggy, for their chart-topping release, 44/876 (Cherrytree/A&M/Interscope Records) and will give a sneak-peak at the upcoming advertising campaign featuring these two iconic artists and their forthcoming single 'Just One Lifetime'.

Olivier Francois, Head of Fiat Brand and FCA Global Chief Marketing Officer, commented, 'I am delighted by the news of this well-deserved award and our brand is humbled to join hands with these two eminent artists.'

Helmed by illustrious director, Joseph Kahn (Jennifer Lopez, U2, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift), the communications campaign includes a teaser (https://youtu.be/Nox0ixe_uW0) featuring select scenes from Fiat's new advertising campaign, starring Sting & Shaggy, for the launch of a new special series as a tribute to the brand's 120th anniversary. Kahn also directed the music video for Sting & Shaggy's new single, 'Just One Lifetime', of which Fiat is the media sponsor. The campaign will launch in early-March, 2019.

In 2018, Sting & Shaggy released a collaborative, island-influenced album, entitled 44/876, that draws from the many surprising connections at the heart of their music. With its title referencing their home country codes, 44/876 first and foremost honors the duo's mutual love for Jamaica: Shaggy's homeland, and the place where Sting penned such classics as The Police's 'Every Breath You Take.' Their chart-topping release debuted at #1 in Germany and Top 10 in the UK. It has spent over 20 weeks atop Billboard's Reggae Album chart in the US and earned Gold certifications in Poland and France.

Last summer, Sting and Shaggy took their collaboration to the road for the critically-acclaimed 44/876 World Tour, performing their most celebrated hits as well as songs off their GRAMMY-winning album, together. The duo will bring their tour to the UK from May 19 - 25 for a series of intimate and exclusive concerts, hailed 'a reggae rock dance party that never lets up'. For further information, please visit: www.sting.com.

Turin, 18th February 2019