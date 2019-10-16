Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : New Mojave Sand Package Offered on 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock

Log in
10/16/2019 | 12:23am EDT
New Mojave Sand Package Offered on 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock now available with Mojave Sand Package that includes sport performance hood, black-painted 20-inch aluminum wheels and popular Mojave Sand exterior color
  • Available in Quad Cab or Crew Cab configuration and with the choice of 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 or 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine
  • Based on the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, Warlock features the bold grille with R-A-M lettering, front and rear powder-coated bumpers, 1-in. factory ride height lift and Warlock decal
  • Ram 1500 Classic Mojave Sand pricing starts at $35,345
October 16, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Ram Truck unveiled today the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Mojave Sand Package, which includes a sport performance hood, black-painted 20-inch aluminum wheels and Mojave Sand exterior color.

'The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock continues to prove that value never goes out of style,' said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. 'With the addition of the popular Mojave Sand exterior paint option, this truck will continue to resonate positively with buyers.'

The 2019 Ram 1500 Warlock is also offered with either with the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 or the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine, both mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The Warlock is available in 4x2 or 4x4 and Quad Cab or Crew Cab configurations.

The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is also available in Blue Streak, Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Diamond Black, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Maximum Steel, Pearl White and True Blue.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Mojave Sand edition goes on sale late third quarter and starts at $35,345, not including $1,695 destination.

Warlock History
In 1976, the first production Dodge Warlock was introduced following the public's positive response to a pickup originally designed as an auto show concept vehicle. The Warlock was a factory-personalized pickup that could 'play as hard as it works,' according to the period literature, complete with bucket seats, 'fancy wheels, fat tires,' chrome-plated running boards, real oak sideboards and special gold accent stripes inside and out. Production ran until 1979.

Ram 1500 Classic
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic boasts numerous segment-exclusive features in areas most important to truck buyers. Outstanding ride and handling is accomplished via a unique link-coil rear suspension. Other features, such as RamBox bedside storage, hidden bins and a flat-load floor, offer unique solutions for cargo. New 'Classic' badging is located on the front fenders.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock will be produced at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Warren, Michigan), which has built more than 12.5 million trucks since it started operations in 1938.

About Ram Truck Brand
In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:
  • Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
  • Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500
  • Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500
  • Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen
  • Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions
  • Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab
  • Most capable full-size off-road pickup - Ram Power Wagon
  • Most-awarded light-duty truck in America
  • Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup
  • Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road
Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Ram and FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com
Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com
Ram Zone blog: http://blog.ramtrucks.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 04:22:11 UTC
