Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : New Wrap to Promote Auto Technician Training

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 02:46pm EDT
Share Download Print
New Wrap to Promote Auto Technician Training
  • Western Technical College sponsors new wrap for Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat driven by Matt Hagan
  • Wrap features Mopar CAP logo
  • Mopar CAP and Western Technical are partners in program to train new automotive technicians
October 18, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Automotive technician training will receive some nationwide attention this weekend thanks to a new car wrap that will be on display at the AAA Texas National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) FallNationals this weekend.

Western Technical College is sponsoring the red, white and blue wrap for the Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat that will be driven by Matt Hagan during the three-day event in Ennis, Texas. Western Technical opened in 1970 and is based in El Paso, Texas. This is the first time the college has undertaken a racing sponsorship.

The wrap, which also features the Mopar Career Automotive Program (CAP) logo, is designed to draw attention to the need for training qualified automotive technicians. Western Technical is part of the Mopar CAP program, which offers service technician courses through 100 certified training institutions, such as universities, colleges, community colleges and technical centers. The curriculum is designed to help prepare and match students with job openings at FCA dealerships while they are pursuing their degrees. There are more than 9,000 active students enrolled in the Mopar CAP program.

'Western Tech is proud to partner with Mopar and DSR in bringing attention to the incredible nationwide need for trained and qualified automotive technicians,' Brad Kuykendall, Western Technical Chief Executive Officer, said. 'We have graduates and interns working for FCA dealerships nationwide, as well as on DSR teams. The reality is that many more technicians are needed. We hope that this partnership with Western Tech, Mopar and DSR will pique more interest in the field and help us train and bring more technicians into an amazing industry.'

There are an estimated 750,000 auto technicians working nationally, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Another 46,000 will need to be hired between 2019 and 2026 to meet increased demand.

'The teamwork exhibited by Western Technical to promote auto technician training is important, especially when it comes to racing,' said Keith Yancy, Director of the FCA Performance Institute, which oversees Mopar CAP. 'Parents and students see for themselves the vital role auto technicians play in the automotive landscape. Whether they are in the racing pits or a dealership, Mopar CAP students can look forward to a rewarding career in an exciting and challenging industry servicing our world-class vehicles.'

About FCA
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more information regarding FCA, please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 18:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
02:46pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
02:46pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : New Wrap to Promote Auto Technician Training
PU
10:35aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Sterling Heights Assembly Joins the Ranks of Bro..
PU
06:59aRenault shares slump as profit warning deepens carmaker's problems
RE
06:58aRenault shares slump as profit warning deepens carmaker's problems
RE
02:49aRenault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
DJ
10/17UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
RE
10/17Renault Trims Revenue Outlook as Sales Slow, Costs Rise -- Update
DJ
10/17ELECTRIFICATION AND TRAINING : the excellence of the FCA Melfi plant for the new..
PU
10/16TIMELINE : GM reaches tentative labor deal with UAW union to end strike
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 110 B
EBIT 2019 6 631 M
Net income 2019 4 139 M
Finance 2019 4 582 M
Yield 2019 5,14%
P/E ratio 2019 4,52x
P/E ratio 2020 4,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,13x
Capitalization 18 583 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 14,19  €
Last Close Price 12,14  €
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-4.24%21 170
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.84%39 259
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.58%30 268
FERRARI58.50%29 260
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-22.51%16 672
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.6.96%16 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group