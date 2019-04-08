Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Professional at “Salone del Mobile.Milano” 2019

The brand will be in Milano Fiere for the 'Salone del Mobile.Milano' with a stand, with Ducato and Talento, the ambassadors of a wide, comprehensive range of solutions for professionals in all sectors and with a special offer for the occasion

The 'Salone del Mobile.Milano', a laboratory of ideas and innovation, opens today until 14 April and Fiat Professional had to be there. For the event, Fiat Professional has chosen to be present in the Milano Fiere area during 'Salone del Mobile.Milano' with a stand that explores the theme of the exhibition, namely furniture and design objects.

The 'Salone del Mobile.Milano' is the most important event for operators in the home furnishing sector. The presence of Fiat Professional makes it the meeting point for professionals where the specialisation and practicality of the brand and the imagination and experience of designers converge. In this exhibition of know-how, Fiat Professional will prove once again to be the best partner of the manufacturing world strong of a complete and versatile range, capable of offeringsolutions for all transport needs.

In the spotlight are Ducato, the Fiat Professional best-seller and undisputed European market leader, that will attract the attention of the public with specifically customised bodyworks designed for the event focused on the theme of the exhibition, together with Talento. The shuttle service on the Confindustria day on April 11 will be offered using a fleet of four of these versatile and generous vehicles which are the ideal companions of professional on urban and extra urban streets.

The brand has developed a special commercial offer for the 'Salone del Mobile.Milano'. Visitors who leave their contact details will receive an email with instructions and a coupon they can download and use in participating dealerships.

Turin, 8 April 2019