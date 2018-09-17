Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : RAM at the 2018 International Motor Show in Hanover

The American brand displays three trucks from its pickup range which perfectly embody the highest levels of innovation.

Spotlights fall on two legendary Ram 1500 trucks: the Ram 1500 Classic, on sale in Europe from September, and the off-road Rebel version of the all-new 2019 Ram 1500.

The display is completed by the Ram3500 Limited, 6.6. meters long and with maximum towing capacity of more than 13 tonnes.

Since its North American launch as an independent brand in 2009, Ram has quickly won a solid, specialist reputation, proven by the many awards and market successes achieved in that time, thanks to a range that expresses supreme levels of innovation, efficiency and durability.

The creation of a separate identity for Ram vehicles has enabled the brand to focus on its key customers and the functions that are of real importance to them. Whether it is families who use their Ram 1500 every day, or Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owners who use their truck for work, the Ram brand responds to all customers' needs.

At the 2018 IAA Commercial Vehicles Show in Hanover, the Ram brand presents three vehicles sure to attract visitors' attention with their impressive bulk and personality: a Ram 1500 SLT Classic, a Ram 1500 Rebel and a Ram 3500 Limited.

The Ram 1500 SLT Classic is a new model that completes the range; available already in the USA and Middle East, it next goes on sale in Europe from September. Offered in Bright White Clear Coat livery, combined with black leather interior, the vehicle is fitted with the powerful 395 HP HEMI V-8 5.7 liter engine with eight-speed automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive. Its extensive array of equipment includes remote keyless entry, leather seats, 2-inch chrome wheels, Uconnect NAV 8.4'' system, 6-speaker sound system, ParkSense® park assist system with rear sensors, rear camera, speed control, anti-spin rear axle differential and manual climate control.

Also on the stand is a Ram 1500 Rebel, an a highly capable off-road truck. Finished in Flame Red livery with a Black/Red interior, the vehicle is equipped with the 395 HP HEMI V-8 5.7 litre engine with upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive. The truck on display comes with a lavish list of equipment including 18' black alloy wheels, panoramic glass roof, Uconnect NAV 8.4'' system, 9-speaker sound system, two-zone climate control, load bed liner, sports hood and tonneau cover, plus a more spacious cab rear - with 10 cm more length than the previous model -and a flat rear floor.

The design of this off-road truck is unique among full-size pickups, with exclusive design solutions and an aggressive character guaranteed by Ram engineering. With the factory-installed lift kit, 33-inch tyres, Bilstein shock absorbers, skid plates, front tow hooks and other off-road equipment, the Ram 1500 Rebel is the ideal pickup for those wishing to venture onto the most remote trails.

The display at the Hanover show is completed by a Ram 3500 Limited with Granite Crystal livery, Indigo/Frost interior and a 6.7-litre diesel engine delivering 385 HP at 2,800 rpm, combined with 6-speed automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive. With its massive size - it is 6.586 metres long - the pick-up on show has a maximum towing capacity of 13,144 kg, a payload of 3,705 kg and a torque of 1,261 Nm. What's more, it has twin rear wheels which further enhance its the characteristics of a truck that is reliable, durable and ready for any mission. Last but not least, the equipment of the Ram 3500 Limited exhibited includes the park assist system, a fifth-wheel hitch, ParkView® Rear Up Camera, Uconnect® 4C NAV infotainment system with 8.4' display, a 9-speaker sound system with subwoofer, LED interior lighting, a glass roof and body-coloured side steps.

New RAM 1500, the best pickup ever

Overall weight reduction of nearly 100 kg compared to previous model

Ground-breaking design, top quality materials and exclusive technology

395 HP HEMI V-8 5.7L powertrain with upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission

Innovative, state-of-the-art technology with award-winning fourth-generation Uconnect system and 12-inch reconfigurable touchscreen display

Available with the most powerful audio system ever offered in a pickup: Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers, 900-watt amplifier and 10-inch subwoofer

New switch bank, wireless charging dock and up to five USB ports, including four C/A ports

360 degree Surround View Camera with bird's-eye perspective of vehicle

Luxurious, more spacious interior with overall cab length increase of 10 cm

Updated centre console with 12 different compartment layouts

Lavish safety equipment, including Adaptive Cruise Control (with Stop, Go and Hold) and Forward Collision Warning-Plus and LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus systems

Launched in EMEA at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, compared to the previous model the new Ram 1500 is larger in size, despite weighing almost 100 kg less, and boasts higher load and transport capacity and an extremely comfortable cab. Its major innovations include a 10 cm increase in cab length, and a 12-inch Uconnect display in the middle of the instrument cluster. The new Ram truck offers a wide variety of exclusive, state-of-the-art fuel saving systems, including an eight-speed automatic transmission, temperature control and Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) system, active aerodynamics with grille shutters and pneumatic suspension. This makes it one of the most advanced, efficient models in the light commercial vehicle category.

Engineering

Compared to the previous version, the new Ram 1500 MY19 has a longer, lighter, more efficient chassis, which is also the strongest the American brand has ever built - with the same impact counter measures across all configurations, it is made from 98% high-strength steel.

The exclusive front splayed frame rail technology (patent pending) creates a highly efficient energy absorbing structure for all impact modes, including front-offset with frame integration forward of the front tyre. To further improve NVH, new electronically-controlled side-frame-mounted active tuned-mass modules (ATMM) work in harmony with an interior active noise cancellation (ANC) system to reduce ambient sound down to a low 67.1 db. Rear cross members are double sheer welded to the inside and outside of the frame for improved durability and roll stiffness.

New independent front suspension components combine lightweight composite upper control arms, aluminium lower control arms and retuned geometry for improved responsiveness and handling. The front stabilizer bar is relocated behind the front tyres, further improving roll stiffness by 20%. A new front coil-over shock design is standard equipment on all RAM 1500s regardless of configuration.

Frequency Response Damping (FRD) Shocks: the FRD technology has found its way into the Ram 1500 shocks on all four corners. When the vehicle experiences a slower input, common during cornering and heavy braking, the bypass valve is closed for more aggressive damping, which provides additional stability and poise. When driving normally or exposed to faster shock inputs - which is common on rough roads or at higher speeds - the valve will open to soften the damping, giving the driver more comfort, confidence and control.

New tailgate: in aluminium, it not only features damping during opening, but also integrates a lift assist measure.

Aerodynamics: As the Ram 1500 approaches 56 km/h, the active front air dam automatically extends downward by 6 cm. The optional air suspension system lowers the truck 1.5 cm improving overall aerodynamics and efficiency.

Powertrain

Legendary HEMI power: the brawny 5.7-litre HEMI V-8 combines the muscle of 395 horsepower and 555 Nm of torque, with performance-enhancing and fuel-saving technologies that include variable valve timing and cylinder deactivation.

With Fuel Saver Technology (using cylinder deactivation), the engine control computer turns off fuel and spark, and closes the intake and exhaust valves on four of the engine's eight cylinders during light load operation, such as highway cruising when full power is not needed.

Eight-speed automatic transmission: the 5.7-litre HEMI V-8 engine is combined with the upgraded TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmissions, with a new generation control computer. There are more than 40 individual shift maps to optimise shift changes and points for fuel economy, performance and driveability.

Off-road: a rugged off-road package (standard on Rebel trim, optional on the rest of the range) features coil spring suspension and a 1.5 cm factory lift. Standard equipment includes automatic hill-descent control (HDC), an off-road-biased rear suspension geometry and unique off-road-calibrated shock bolster trail capability. The package also includes robust skid plate protection (for the transfer case, steering, engine and fuel tank). Hefty tow hooks feature wide bumper openings to ease use.

Axles: the new model's innovations include an electronic locking differential - included in the off-road package and therefore standard on Rebel trim and optional on other versions - enabling the driver to lock or unlock the differential as required to deliver maximum traction when needed.

Uconnect

Designed to be the most technologically advanced pickup ever, the new Ram 1500is loaded with an array of innovative and state-of-the-art technology combined with the fourth-generation Uconnect system that offers new features. Key items include an exclusive, completely configurable, easy-to-use 12-inch touchscreen display (standard on Long Horn and Limited trims) and the most powerful audio system ever offered in a pickup: a 900 watt Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers.

The bonded flush 12-inch reconfigurable touchscreen with tailor-made graphics makes personalization easy with the new split-screen, operating two different applications for desired configuration, such as HVAC and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto controls, or one application, such as navigation across the entire 12-inch touchscreen.

Available for the first time on this model is a 360-degree Surround View Camera system providing a birds-eye view via four cameras positioned around the vehicle to create a fully stitched image. Customers who prefer not to use the touchscreen for HVAC will find redundant controls located on both sides of the display for convenience. The new model also offers Uconnect 4 with or without navigation on an 8.4-inch display and Uconnect 3 with 5-inch display.

The most powerful audio system ever in a pickup: the new Ram 1500offers four audiophile-quality sound systems to immerse passengers in the ultimate audio experience, including Alpine along with a class-exclusive premium audio system: a sophisticated Harman Kardon system with 19 top quality speakers, 900 watt surround-sound amplifier and 10-inch subwoofer.

Compatible device connectivity: to ensure that passengers remain conveniently connected, Ram 1500 MY19 owners can manage their personal device connectivity with a plethora of electronic charging options. Located in the re-imagined centre console, a wider docking area offers an all-new optional integrated wireless charging pad (standard on Limited and optional on Long Horn and Laramie trims) that can hug a small tablet or multiple smartphones. To keep devices charged, there are five USB ports.

Design

The new Ram 1500is lighter, longer and wider than the previous version. The wheelbase and cab of the Ram 1500 are 10 cm longer, giving the truck improved proportions and better aerodynamics.

The model clearly retains shapely body lines with a larger and more aggressive, forward-leaning, front grille opening.

A new panoramic opening sunroof of 85 by 110 cm is also available, giving passengers a spectacular 1 square metre of sky view and additional natural light.

Surrounding the largest cab in the segment, the Interior Design Team brought unique colours and premium materials to each trim level of the new Ram 1500.

The re-imagined centre console offers more than 12 different storage combinations. The three-position sliding cup holder tray can be stowed under the centre armrest to reveal a deep storage tub designed to hold a 15-inch laptop. Lifting the lid of the centre armrest also reveals an additional lined storage compartment sized to fit a tablet and/or hang a full-size file. At the rear of the console, there are two additional cup holders, which include a tablet holder for rear passengers.

Compared to the previous model, the new Ram 1500 has a more spacious cabin, a flat-load rear floor and a second-row with eight degrees of slide-recline and excellent leg room (115 cm). Folding up the rear bench seat reveals 20 litres of additional contained storage space with under-seat compartments which, with a clever fold out feature, doubles to 40 litres.

Safety and security.

The new model offers the very latest materials and technologies for safety and security. The end result is 100 kg less overall weight, hand-in-hand with greater ruggedness and strength.

The many safety devices offered on the new Ram model include:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop, Go and Hold: helps maintain a driver-adjustable distance between the vehicle and the one in front, and can bring the vehicle to a controlled stop and hold it there.

helps maintain a driver-adjustable distance between the vehicle and the one in front, and can bring the vehicle to a controlled stop and hold it there. Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) points headlamps in the desired forward direction using steering wheel input to point the lights around turns, and in tight driveways and car-parks

points headlamps in the desired forward direction using steering wheel input to point the lights around turns, and in tight driveways and car-parks Advance Brake Assist: if inadequate force is applied to brakes in response to a signal from Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Advance Brake Assist increases brake force automatically

if inadequate force is applied to brakes in response to a signal from Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Advance Brake Assist increases brake force automatically Blind-spot Monitoring (BSM): uses dual ultra-wideband radar sensors to aid the driver when changing lanes or if being passed by or passing unseen vehicles. The system notifies the driver of vehicles in their blind spot via illuminated icons on the side-view mirror. BSM also includes easy-to-use trailer coverage.

uses dual ultra-wideband radar sensors to aid the driver when changing lanes or if being passed by or passing unseen vehicles. The system notifies the driver of vehicles in their blind spot via illuminated icons on the side-view mirror. BSM also includes easy-to-use trailer coverage. Brake assist: in an emergency brake situation, the system applies maximum braking power, minimising the stopping distance

in an emergency brake situation, the system applies maximum braking power, minimising the stopping distance Forward Collision Warning-Plus: utilises radar and video sensors to detect whether the Ram 1500 is approaching another vehicle or large obstacle in its path too quickly, and warns or assists the driver in avoiding/mitigating the incident.

utilises radar and video sensors to detect whether the Ram 1500 is approaching another vehicle or large obstacle in its path too quickly, and warns or assists the driver in avoiding/mitigating the incident. LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus: leverages electronic power steering (EPS) to deliver a torque input to alert and assist the driver with corrective actions.

leverages electronic power steering (EPS) to deliver a torque input to alert and assist the driver with corrective actions. ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist: ultrasonic parking sensors on bumper guide the driver into the parking space. The system automatically controls steering-wheel angle, while the driver controls gear position, brake and accelerator. Parallel parking is possible on either side of vehicle by selecting the direction with the turn signal; for perpendicular parking, vehicle backs itself into space

ultrasonic parking sensors on bumper guide the driver into the parking space. The system automatically controls steering-wheel angle, while the driver controls gear position, brake and accelerator. Parallel parking is possible on either side of vehicle by selecting the direction with the turn signal; for perpendicular parking, vehicle backs itself into space ParkSense park assist with reverse stop: the system utilizes ultrasonic sensors at low speeds in reverse to detect stationary objects. The system provides haptic feedback to the driver, with an application of the brake before releasing if a collision is imminent.

the system utilizes ultrasonic sensors at low speeds in reverse to detect stationary objects. The system provides haptic feedback to the driver, with an application of the brake before releasing if a collision is imminent. Rear Cross Path (RCP) detection: this system warns drivers backing out of parking spaces of traffic moving toward their vehicle. It activates whenever the vehicle is in reverse. The driver is notified of vehicle(s) crossing behind the vehicle via illuminated icons on the side-view mirror and with an audible chime.

this system warns drivers backing out of parking spaces of traffic moving toward their vehicle. It activates whenever the vehicle is in reverse. The driver is notified of vehicle(s) crossing behind the vehicle via illuminated icons on the side-view mirror and with an audible chime. Surround View Camera: uses four cameras positioned around the vehicle to provide a bird's-eye perspective of the vehicle and its immediate surroundings. Drivers can also select other views, including front or rear cross path.

uses four cameras positioned around the vehicle to provide a bird's-eye perspective of the vehicle and its immediate surroundings. Drivers can also select other views, including front or rear cross path. Tailgate power release and passive entry: allows the operator to release the tailgate using the key fob or unlock automatically with combination of key fob presence and hand motion under tailgate handle.

RAM 3500 Heavy Duty 2018

The Ram Heavy Duty with 6.7L Cummins diesel engine provides torque of almost 1,261 Nm, entering new territory for the pickup market

The fifth-wheel hitch towing capacity is a massive 13.6 tonnes thanks to a completely redesigned hitch

The upgrades to the Ram 3500 represent a new age for heavy trailer manufacturers and deliver higher performances previously only possible with class 4 and class 5 trucks

Ram enhances its reputation as the brand that users can count on for managing heavy trailers and towing. From the start of production of the 2018 models, the Ram 3500 offers a torque of over 1,260 Nm, a figure that places it firmly at the top of the pickup segment, and it can tow up to 13.6 tonnes thanks to the fifth-wheel hitch, a truly exclusive capacity.

The upgrades over the 2018 diesel engine derived from the partnership with Cummins include an increase in thrust limits through a variable geometry turbocharger and an increase in flow via the fuel intake system, which enables the 6.7L straight six power plant to produce almost 41 Nm of additional torque. With these optimisations, the Cummins engine beats its competitors hands down, with a total torque of 1,260.91 Nm, while conserving all the efficiency and strength typical of Diesel units.

The increase in fifth-wheel towing capacity to 13.6 tonnes was enabled by a special hitch design created in-house by Ram Engineering. Thanks to this engineering progress, the Ram 3500 is able to tow the heaviest trailers. Unlike the competition, the new RAM hitch enables clients to tow trailers heavier than the normal maximum weight of 11 tonnes without necessarily having to use class 4 and class 5 trucks.

The nominal maximum trailer weight values with the gooseneck hitch and conventional hitch of the Ram 3500 Heavy Duty 2018 are 14.15 and 9.07 tonnes respectively.