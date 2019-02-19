Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Ram Announces Pricing of 2019 Ram Heavy Duty Pickups and Chassis Cab Trucks

02/19/2019 | 12:14pm EST
February 19, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- Ram Truck today announced the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck will have a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $33,395, plus $1,695 destination fee. 'In launching the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickups and Chassis Cab trucks, we knew it was important to offer class-leading capability, features and technology. But it's also important to offer our great products at a competitive price,' said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Truck Brand - FCA. 'We feel that we've delivered the right mix that Ram Truck customers - across a broad spectrum - will appreciate.'

The new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is available in a wide range of offerings, from the well-equipped Ram 2500 Tradesman regular cab 4x2's $33,395 MSRP to the technology-leading Ram 3500 Limited Mega Cab 4x4 with 12-inch Uconnect 4C touchscreen at $67,050 plus destination.
Pricing of all models reflects the standard 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8 engine with 8-speed automatic transmission. The optional 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission is $9,100, while the optional 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque Cummins High Output (3500 only), mated to the Aisin 6-speed transmission, is $11,795.
The new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in ride and handling, luxury, materials, innovation and technology, extending well past any competitive offerings. Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty line of pickups steps forward with the full force of modern capability.
The new Ram Heavy Duty made its worldwide debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January where its class-leading capability with the segment's highest torque ratings, highest towing at 35,100 lbs. and highest payload at 7,680 lbs. wrote the headlines.
The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty will deliver new features and technologies that make hitching trailers easier and will provide confidence while towing. New features include adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning, both with full stop while towing, 360-degree surround-view camera, trailer reverse guidance, cargo-view camera with dynamic gridlines, auxiliary cameras and bed-lowering mode.
The new 2019 Ram 3500, 45000 and 5500 Chassis Cab commercial trucks also recently made their debut at the Chicago Auto Show earlier this month. The Chassis Cab lineup will have a starting MSRP of $34,750, plus $1,695 destination fee.
The 2019 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab will usher in a new generation of work trucks - one that leads the segment in capability, but also never-before-offered comfort and technology. Ram Chassis Cab trucks are the most durable, most capable and most confident cab and chassis trucks Ram has ever engineered. Ram's heaviest haulers are built for unforgiving duty cycles while achieving new levels of efficiency and up-fitter friendliness.
About Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Pickups
Ram is introducing the most powerful pickup ever - the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty.
The Ram Heavy Duty pickup is the first to break the 1,000 ft.-lb. barrier and tow more than 35,000 lbs. But comfort does not take a back seat to capability in new Ram Heavy Duty pickups. Ram has improved the towing and hauling experience by focusing on confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety, while adding many features from the award-winning 2019 Ram 1500.
The new 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty was designed from the outset to deliver the segment's highest levels of capability, without compromising comfort. With 35 all-new and 21 class-exclusive features, Ram combines benchmark performance with strength, luxury and technology. Ram Heavy Duty trucks offer better ride quality than competitors' trucks, made possible by a five-link coil suspension or optional air suspension on Ram 2500 and a supplemental air bag suspension option on Ram 3500.
Ram trucks are proven to last, built with a commitment to quality, reliability and durability.
About Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab Trucks
The 2019 Ram Chassis Cab brings the highest capability, advanced technology and premium trims to the commercial work truck segment.

The new 2019 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks will usher in a new generation of work trucks - one that leads the segment in capability, but also never-before-offered technology and premium appointments.

Ram Chassis Cab trucks are the most durable, most capable and most confident cab and chassis trucks Ram has engineered, with a segment-leading towing capacity up to 35,220 pounds, the highest Gross Combined Weight Rating of 43,000 pounds and payload up to 12,510 pounds, Ram's heaviest haulers are built for unforgiving duty cycles while achieving new levels of efficiency and up-fitter friendliness.
About Ram Truck Brand
In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.
That focus leads Ram to design the industry's most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.
With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment's most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.
Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

  • Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
  • Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500
  • Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500
  • Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen
  • Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions
  • Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab
  • Most capable full-size off-road pickup - Ram Power Wagon
  • Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup
  • Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road
Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.

Follow Ram and FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com
Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com
Ram Zone blog: http://blog.ramtrucks.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 17:13:04 UTC
