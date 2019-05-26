Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Renault's board to meet Monday to discuss tie-up with Fiat Chrysler - Le Figaro

Sources had told Reuters on Saturday the two car makers were in talks on a comprehensive global tie-up that would help them tackle challenges facing the global car industry.

A spokesman at Renault declined to comment on whether a board meeting will be held on Monday.

Pressure for consolidation among car makers has grown with the challenges posed by electrification, tightening emissions regulations and investment-heavy technologies for connected and autonomous vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler and Renault have a combined market capitalization approaching 33 billion euros ($37 billion).

