Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Renault's board to meet Monday to discuss tie-up with Fiat Chrysler - Le Figaro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 07:58am EDT
The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg

PARIS (Reuters) - The board of French car maker Renault will meet on Monday morning at 0800 local time (0600 GMT) to discuss a possible tie-up with rival Fiat Chrysler, French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Sunday.

Sources had told Reuters on Saturday the two car makers were in talks on a comprehensive global tie-up that would help them tackle challenges facing the global car industry.

A spokesman at Renault declined to comment on whether a board meeting will be held on Monday.

Pressure for consolidation among car makers has grown with the challenges posed by electrification, tightening emissions regulations and investment-heavy technologies for connected and autonomous vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler and Renault have a combined market capitalization approaching 33 billion euros ($37 billion).

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.28% 11.456 End-of-day quote.-9.67%
RENAULT 0.03% 49.985 Real-time Quote.-8.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
08:16aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Details on FCA/Renault talks set to emerge on Monday
RE
07:58aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Renault's board to meet Monday to discuss tie-up wit..
RE
05/25FIAT CHRYSLER IN TIE-UP TALKS WITH R : sources
RE
05/25Fiat Chrysler in tie-up talks with Renault - sources
RE
05/25FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2019 FIA Formula One Grand Prix de Monaco – Qu..
PU
05/25Fiat Chrysler, Renault in Talks for Wide-Ranging Tie-Up --Update
DJ
05/25Fiat Chrysler, Renault in Talks for Wide-Ranging Tie-Up
DJ
05/24FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
05/24FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep® Brand's Record-breaking Video 'More Than Just ..
PU
05/24SECOND DATE OF THE ABARTH RALLY CUP : Latvia will host the Rally Liepaja, valid ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 7 001 M
Net income 2019 4 493 M
Finance 2019 3 653 M
Yield 2019 5,43%
P/E ratio 2019 3,77
P/E ratio 2020 3,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 17 753 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,2 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-9.67%19 887
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-12.00%39 743
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-4.99%30 893
FERRARI47.50%27 556
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 085
EXOR NV19.59%15 259
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About