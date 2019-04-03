Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Test 03, Day 02 - Welcome to Alfa Romeo Racing, Mick!* *Herzlich willkommen, Mick!*...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

Mick Schumacher took over the cockpit of the Alfa Romeo Racing C38 today, completing a successful testing session at the Bahrain International Circuit. Alfa Romeo Racing focused on aerodynamic tests in the morning, followed by tyre tests across three different compounds (C3, C4, C5). The German driver demonstrated his dedication and skill, impressing the team throughout their first collaboration.

Alfa Romeo Racing will follow up on the progress made over the past two days in Bahrain and set out to prepare for the upcoming Grand Prix in China.

Mick Schumacher (car number 36):
'It has been another beautiful day at an F1 track today, and I can only repeat myself as it is just so much fun to drive these cars. After the first experience I had yesterday I tried to implement what I learned into today's laps, and I am happy about how it worked. It has been very nice working with the team at Alfa Romeo Racing, gaining confidence with the car and improving steadily. I will definitely fly back with some very beautiful memories and am looking forward to getting myself back into the preparations for the next F2 race in Baku.'

Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit / 5.412 km
Driver: Mick Schumacher
Weather: sunny/cloudy and dry; air 24-31°C, track 27-47°C
Chassis / engine: Alfa Romeo Racing C38 - 03 / Ferrari
Laps: 70 laps, 378.840 km
Fastest lap: 1:29.998 (C5)

About Alfa Romeo brand:
Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.
In every Alfa Romeo, technology and passion converge to produce a true work of art - every detail essential, every design the perfect harmony between beauty and purpose, engineering and emotion. Fully reviving Alfa Romeo's spirit and maximizing its global appeal has been one of FCA's priorities. Following a clear and well-defined strategy, Alfa Romeo is writing a new chapter in its more than century-long history that represents an extraordinary opportunity to realize the brand's full potential. Today, Alfa Romeo is a true showcase of the Group's best resources, talent and technological know-how. First with the Giulia, and more recently with the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo has created two models that capture the pure and original spirit of the brand - that instantly recognizable thoroughbred character. These models are testament to Alfa Romeo's La meccanica delle emozioni spirit and quintessential examples of what people have come to expect from this prestigious brand. Alfa Romeo is winning the hearts of a new generation and retaking its rightful position as one of the world's most desired premium brands. It is, once again, one of the leading symbols of Italian engineering and style, an icon of Italy's technological excellence and creative spirit. After more than 30 years of absence from Formula One, the brand announced its return to the sport in 2018 as Title Sponsor of the Sauber F1 Team.

About Sauber Group of Companies:
The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three entities - Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates the Formula One team - Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing - and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full- and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely to apply the expertise of over 450 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects.
Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber. For over 45 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Title Sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2019 championship under the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing.

Media contact Alfa Romeo:
Davide D'Amico
davide.damico1@fcagroup.com +39 3357715011

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 18:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
02:17pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Test 03, Day 02 - Welcome to Alfa Romeo Racing, Mick..
PU
11:11aPSA chief says not focussed on new partnership with Fiat Chrysler
RE
05:52aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA and Eni have developed A20, a new fuel that pair..
PU
05:28aFrench carmaker PSA launches Citroen C5 Aircross SUV in India
RE
04/02U.S. March and first quarter auto sales drop in weak start to 2019
RE
04/02FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Canada auto sales fall 2.5 percent in March
RE
04/02Former UAW official pleads guilty in U.S. corruption case
RE
04/02FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep® Wrangler Wins “Za Rulyom 2019 Grand Prix..
PU
04/02FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Canada Reports 2019 March Sales
PU
04/02FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Toyota, Fiat Chrysler U.S. auto sales fall in March
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 112 B
EBIT 2019 6 974 M
Net income 2019 4 698 M
Finance 2019 5 386 M
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 4,57
P/E ratio 2020 4,45
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capitalization 21 267 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,1 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES8.22%23 909
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-0.94%45 386
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-7.71%29 136
FERRARI39.61%25 189
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 987
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD13.65%16 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About