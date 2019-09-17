Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : The Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR finishes in the top three in Race 1 in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 05:37am EDT
17 September 2019
The Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR finishes in the top three in Race 1 in China
  • The three races on the Ningbo circuit featured thrilling challenges, exciting comebacks and plenty of contacts.
  • In Race 1, Ma Qinghuam achieved second place after a battle with Yvan Muller, the French veteran of the category.
  • Race 2 brought ninth place for Kevin Ceccon, who started from the back of the grid in his Giulietta. He repeated this ninth place in Race 3.
  • The next meeting is at the end of October at Suzuka in Japan.

The 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris season restarted after the summer break with the second place achieved in Race 1 by local driver Ma Qinghuam, in fierce competition for the number one spot right down to the final bend. Now the Chinese driver is in twelfth place in the table with 128 points.

Overall it was a good weekend for the Romeo Ferraris team, in a race meeting crammed with drama and numerous contacts between the competing cars. Italian driver Kevin Ceccon recorded two ninth places, with a spectacular comeback in Race 2 after starting from the back of the grid in his Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

Developed and built at Opera (Milan), the Alfa Romeo compact car is equipped with a straight 4 engine of 1,742 cc, delivering over 350 HP. After making its track debut in April 2016, and after a subsequent period of development, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta reaped its first successes in the TCR International Series just one year after its launch. In October 2018, the Romeo Ferraris scored a historic victory in the FIA WTCR World Touring Car Cup in Suzuka, Japan. Today, the car is giving fans a crescendo of thrills in the 2019 season, as always under the banner of Alfa Romeo: in June, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce by Romeo Ferrari won victory in the Australia TRC on the Phillip Island circuit.

Turin, 17 September 2019

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 09:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
05:37aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : The Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR finishes in the ..
PU
05:20aApple says 13 billion euro EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
RE
05:13aApple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
RE
09/16GM Workers Head to Picket Lines to Press Demands
DJ
09/15United Auto Workers to Strike GM's U.S. Factories -- 3rd Update
DJ
09/15United Auto Workers to Strike GM's U.S. Factories -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/15United Auto Workers to Strike GM's U.S. Factories -- Update
DJ
09/15United Auto Workers Union to Strike GM's U.S. Factories
DJ
09/14FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ron Capps Earns No. 1 Qualifier in Mopar Express Lan..
PU
09/13UAW Extends Ford, Chrysler Labor Deals as GM Talks Continue -- Report
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 6 612 M
Net income 2019 4 174 M
Finance 2019 4 260 M
Yield 2019 5,07%
P/E ratio 2019 4,73x
P/E ratio 2020 4,46x
EV / Sales2019 0,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,13x
Capitalization 19 721 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 14,25  €
Last Close Price 12,58  €
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-0.79%21 688
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-6.22%41 345
FERRARI51.81%28 099
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-14.10%27 073
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 081
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD11.02%16 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group