Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : The Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR finishes in the top three in Race 1 in China

17 September 2019

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR finishes in the top three in Race 1 in China

The three races on the Ningbo circuit featured thrilling challenges, exciting comebacks and plenty of contacts.

In Race 1, Ma Qinghuam achieved second place after a battle with Yvan Muller, the French veteran of the category.

Race 2 brought ninth place for Kevin Ceccon, who started from the back of the grid in his Giulietta. He repeated this ninth place in Race 3.

The next meeting is at the end of October at Suzuka in Japan.

The 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris season restarted after the summer break with the second place achieved in Race 1 by local driver Ma Qinghuam, in fierce competition for the number one spot right down to the final bend. Now the Chinese driver is in twelfth place in the table with 128 points.

Overall it was a good weekend for the Romeo Ferraris team, in a race meeting crammed with drama and numerous contacts between the competing cars. Italian driver Kevin Ceccon recorded two ninth places, with a spectacular comeback in Race 2 after starting from the back of the grid in his Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

Developed and built at Opera (Milan), the Alfa Romeo compact car is equipped with a straight 4 engine of 1,742 cc, delivering over 350 HP. After making its track debut in April 2016, and after a subsequent period of development, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta reaped its first successes in the TCR International Series just one year after its launch. In October 2018, the Romeo Ferraris scored a historic victory in the FIA WTCR World Touring Car Cup in Suzuka, Japan. Today, the car is giving fans a crescendo of thrills in the 2019 season, as always under the banner of Alfa Romeo: in June, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce by Romeo Ferrari won victory in the Australia TRC on the Phillip Island circuit.

Turin, 17 September 2019